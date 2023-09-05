2023 Wisconsin Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:58 AM

The Wisconsin Badgers have a record of 4-1 in 2023. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Wisconsin 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Buffalo September 2 W 38-17 Badgers (-28.5) 53.5 2 @ Washington State September 9 L 31-22 Badgers (-5.5) 57.5 3 Georgia Southern September 16 W 35-14 Badgers (-19.5) 65.5 4 @ Purdue September 22 W 38-17 Badgers (-6.5) 54.5 6 Rutgers October 7 W 24-13 Badgers (-12.5) 43.5 7 Iowa October 14 - Badgers (-9.5) 34.5 8 @ Illinois October 21 - - - View Full Table

Wisconsin Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Badgers won 24-13 over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Against the Scarlet Knights, Tanner Mordecai led the Badgers with 145 yards on 17-of-31 passing (54.8%) for one TD and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 50 yards. On the ground, Braelon Allen ran for 101 yards on 21 carries (4.8 yards per carry) and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 14 yards. Will Pauling accumulated eight catches for 68 yards (8.5 per catch) against the Scarlet Knights.

Wisconsin Betting Insights

Wisconsin has gone 4-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).

The Badgers have won four of the five games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (80%).

