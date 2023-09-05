FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
NCAAF

2023 Wisconsin Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Wisconsin Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:58 AM

The Wisconsin Badgers have a record of 4-1 in 2023. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Wisconsin 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1BuffaloSeptember 2W 38-17Badgers (-28.5)53.5
2@ Washington StateSeptember 9L 31-22Badgers (-5.5)57.5
3Georgia SouthernSeptember 16W 35-14Badgers (-19.5)65.5
4@ PurdueSeptember 22W 38-17Badgers (-6.5)54.5
6RutgersOctober 7W 24-13Badgers (-12.5)43.5
7IowaOctober 14-Badgers (-9.5)34.5
8@ IllinoisOctober 21---
View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Wisconsin Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Badgers won 24-13 over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Against the Scarlet Knights, Tanner Mordecai led the Badgers with 145 yards on 17-of-31 passing (54.8%) for one TD and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 50 yards. On the ground, Braelon Allen ran for 101 yards on 21 carries (4.8 yards per carry) and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 14 yards. Will Pauling accumulated eight catches for 68 yards (8.5 per catch) against the Scarlet Knights.

Wisconsin Betting Insights

  • Wisconsin has gone 4-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).
  • The Badgers have won four of the five games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (80%).

Check out more analysis about Wisconsin on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Wisconsin Badgers on FanDuel today!