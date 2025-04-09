NHL
Wild vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9
On Wednesday in the NHL, the Minnesota Wild are up against the San Jose Sharks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Wild vs Sharks Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (42-29-7) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-47-10)
- Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-295)
|Sharks (+235)
|5.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wild win (65.8%)
Wild vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Sharks. The Wild are -110 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are -110.
Wild vs Sharks Over/Under
- Wild versus Sharks, on April 9, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Wild vs Sharks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Wild vs. Sharks reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-295) and San Jose as the underdog (+235) on the road.