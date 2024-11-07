Wild vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 7
Data Skrive
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the San Jose Sharks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.
Wild vs Sharks Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (8-2-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (4-8-2)
- Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-260)
|Sharks (+210)
|5.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wild win (59.7%)
Wild vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-118 to cover). And Minnesota, the favorite, is -104.
Wild vs Sharks Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Wild-Sharks matchup on November 7, with the over available at -144 and the under at +116.
Wild vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Wild-Sharks, Minnesota is the favorite at -260, and San Jose is +210 playing at home.