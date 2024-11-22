Wild vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 23

NHL action on Saturday includes the Minnesota Wild taking on the Calgary Flames.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Wild vs Flames Game Info

Minnesota Wild (13-3-3) vs. Calgary Flames (11-6-3)

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-154) Flames (+128) 5.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wild win (56.9%)

Wild vs Flames Puck Line

The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals (+164 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -205.

Wild vs Flames Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Wild-Flames on November 23, with the over at -124 and the under at +102.

Wild vs Flames Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Wild vs. Flames reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-154) and Calgary as the underdog (+128) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!