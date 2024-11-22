menu item
NHL

Wild vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Wild vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 23

NHL action on Saturday includes the Minnesota Wild taking on the Calgary Flames.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Wild vs Flames Game Info

  • Minnesota Wild (13-3-3) vs. Calgary Flames (11-6-3)
  • Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Wild (-154)Flames (+128)5.5Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wild win (56.9%)

Wild vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals (+164 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -205.

Wild vs Flames Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Wild-Flames on November 23, with the over at -124 and the under at +102.

Wild vs Flames Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Wild vs. Flames reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-154) and Calgary as the underdog (+128) despite being the home team.

