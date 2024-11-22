NHL
Wild vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 23
NHL action on Saturday includes the Minnesota Wild taking on the Calgary Flames.
Wild vs Flames Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (13-3-3) vs. Calgary Flames (11-6-3)
- Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-154)
|Flames (+128)
|5.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wild win (56.9%)
Wild vs Flames Puck Line
- The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals (+164 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -205.
Wild vs Flames Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Wild-Flames on November 23, with the over at -124 and the under at +102.
Wild vs Flames Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Wild vs. Flames reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-154) and Calgary as the underdog (+128) despite being the home team.