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NHL

Wild vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Wild vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

The Minnesota Wild are among the NHL squads in action on Thursday, versus the Vancouver Canucks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wild vs Canucks Game Info

  • Minnesota Wild (41-21-12) vs. Vancouver Canucks (22-44-8)
  • Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Wild (-450)Canucks (+340)6.5Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Wild win (78.3%)

Wild vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (+134 to cover). And Minnesota, the favorite, is -164.

Wild vs Canucks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Wild-Canucks on April 2, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Wild vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Minnesota is the favorite, -450 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +340 underdog on the road.

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