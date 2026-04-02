Wild vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

The Minnesota Wild are among the NHL squads in action on Thursday, versus the Vancouver Canucks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wild vs Canucks Game Info

Minnesota Wild (41-21-12) vs. Vancouver Canucks (22-44-8)

Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026

Thursday, April 2, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-450) Canucks (+340) 6.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wild win (78.3%)

Wild vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (+134 to cover). And Minnesota, the favorite, is -164.

Wild vs Canucks Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Wild-Canucks on April 2, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Wild vs Canucks Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -450 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +340 underdog on the road.

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