Mariners vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18

Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Chicago White Sox.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs White Sox Game Info

Seattle Mariners (22-26) vs. Chicago White Sox (24-22)

Date: Monday, May 18, 2026

Monday, May 18, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and CHSN

Mariners vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-174) | CHW: (+146)

SEA: (-174) | CHW: (+146) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+126) | CHW: +1.5 (-152)

SEA: -1.5 (+126) | CHW: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Mariners vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 3-2, 3.91 ERA vs Noah Schultz (White Sox) - 2-2, 4.91 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryan Woo (3-2) to the mound, while Noah Schultz (2-2) will answer the bell for the White Sox. Woo's team is 5-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Woo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-4. The White Sox have gone 3-3-0 ATS in Schultz's six starts that had a set spread. The White Sox have a 3-1 record in Schultz's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (68.4%)

Mariners vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. White Sox reveal Seattle as the favorite (-174) and Chicago as the underdog (+146) on the road.

Mariners vs White Sox Spread

The Mariners are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+126 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -152 to cover.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Mariners-White Sox on May 18, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 21 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has been victorious five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 22 of their 48 opportunities.

The Mariners have posted a record of 17-31-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 39 total times this season. They've gone 20-19 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Chicago has gone 3-4 (42.9%).

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times this season for a 25-19-0 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have put together a 26-18-0 record against the spread this season (covering 59.1% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with 52 hits and an OBP of .386, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .445. He's batting .301.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 13th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Josh Naylor has five doubles, five home runs and 17 walks. He's batting .249 and slugging .362 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage.

Julio Rodriguez has 48 hits this season and has a slash line of .251/.319/.408.

J.P. Crawford is batting .216 with a .363 OBP and 16 RBI for Seattle this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up a team-high .374 on-base percentage. He's batting .247 and slugging .506.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 95th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Vargas hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, four home runs, four walks and 11 RBIs.

Munetaka Murakami's 38 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .235 while slugging .562 with an on-base percentage of .372.

He is 114th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Colson Montgomery is batting .238 with eight doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.

Chase Meidroth leads his team with a .372 slugging percentage.

Mariners vs White Sox Head to Head

5/10/2026: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/9/2026: 6-1 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-1 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/8/2026: 12-8 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-8 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/7/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 8/6/2025: 8-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

8-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/5/2025: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/21/2025: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/19/2025: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/28/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/27/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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