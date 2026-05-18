Knicks vs. Cavaliers Eastern Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 19

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN

The New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers take the court to tip off the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup, which will be broadcast on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The point total is 216.5 for the matchup.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -7.5 216.5 -255 +210

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (61.8%)

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 42 times in 82 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Cavaliers are 33-47-2 this year.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 37 times this season.

Cavaliers games this season have hit the over 50% of the time (41 out of 82 games with a set point total).

New York has done a better job covering the spread in home games (27-13-0) than it has in road games (15-26-1).

When it comes to point totals, the Knicks hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total 19 times in 40 opportunities this season (47.5%). In road games, they have hit the over 18 times in 42 opportunities (42.9%).

Cleveland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .415 (17-23-1). On the road, it is .390 (16-24-1).

Looking at the over/under, Cavaliers games have finished over 17 of 41 times at home (41.5%), and 24 of 41 on the road (58.5%).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson averages 26 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Mikal Bridges averages 14.4 points, 3.8 boards and 3.7 assists.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 12 points, 7.4 boards and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the field and 41.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 27.9 points for the Cavaliers, plus 4.5 boards and 5.7 assists.

James Harden's numbers on the season are 23.6 points, 4.8 boards and 8 assists per game. He is sinking 43.4% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.1 treys (ninth in NBA).

The Cavaliers are getting 18.2 points, 9 boards and 3.6 assists per game from Evan Mobley.

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He is sinking 63.8% of his shots from the floor (fifth in NBA).

The Cavaliers receive 13.2 points per game from Jaylon Tyson, plus 5.1 boards and 2.2 assists.

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