Athletics vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18

Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Athletics facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Athletics vs Angels Game Info

Athletics (23-23) vs. Los Angeles Angels (16-31)

Date: Monday, May 18, 2026

Monday, May 18, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and NBCS-CA

Athletics vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-124) | LAA: (+106)

OAK: (-124) | LAA: (+106) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+130) | LAA: +1.5 (-156)

OAK: -1.5 (+130) | LAA: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Athletics vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 2-1, 3.12 ERA vs Walbert Urena (Angels) - 1-4, 3.29 ERA

The Athletics will give the ball to J.T. Ginn (2-1, 3.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Walbert Urena (1-4, 3.29 ERA). Ginn's team is 5-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ginn's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Angels are 4-1-0 ATS in Urena's five starts that had a set spread. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in five of Urena's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those matchups.

Athletics vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (53%)

Athletics vs Angels Moneyline

The Athletics vs Angels moneyline has the Athletics as a -124 favorite, while the Angels are a +106 underdog at home.

Athletics vs Angels Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Athletics are +130 to cover, while the Angels are -156 to cover.

Athletics vs Angels Over/Under

Athletics versus Angels on May 18 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

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Athletics vs Angels Betting Trends

The Athletics have been chosen as favorites in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (46.2%) in those games.

This year, the Athletics have won three of nine games when listed as at least -124 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 21 of their 46 games with a total this season.

In 46 games with a line this season, the Athletics have a mark of 25-21-0 against the spread.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 35 total times this season. They've finished 11-24 in those games.

The Angels have a record of 10-21 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (32.3%).

The Angels have played in 46 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-25-0).

The Angels have put together a 21-25-0 record against the spread this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers leads Sacramento with 57 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .609. He's batting .337 with an on-base percentage of .396.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks second in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Langeliers hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Nick Kurtz has 43 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .432. He's batting .269 and slugging .481.

He is 51st in batting average, first in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Tyler Soderstrom has 32 hits this season and has a slash line of .195/.281/.384.

Carlos Cortes has been key for Sacramento with 36 hits, an OBP of .400 plus a slugging percentage of .558.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has a team-high OBP (.399), while pacing the Angels in hits (39). He's batting .238 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 108th, his on-base percentage is 10th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Zach Neto is batting .223 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .397 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is currently 137th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Nolan Schanuel has 10 doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .256.

Jo Adell paces his team with a .394 slugging percentage.

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