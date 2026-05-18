Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18

Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.

The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (22-23) vs. San Francisco Giants (20-27)

Date: Monday, May 18, 2026

Monday, May 18, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and NBCS-BA

Diamondbacks vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-134) | SF: (+114)

ARI: (-134) | SF: (+114) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+150) | SF: +1.5 (-182)

ARI: -1.5 (+150) | SF: +1.5 (-182) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 1-4, 5.02 ERA vs Robbie Ray (Giants) - 3-5, 3.04 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Zac Gallen (1-4, 5.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Robbie Ray (3-5, 3.04 ERA). Gallen's team is 5-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gallen's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-2). The Giants are 4-5-0 ATS in Ray's nine starts with a set spread. The Giants are 2-4 in Ray's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (55.7%)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Moneyline

Arizona is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +114 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the run line against the Diamondbacks. The Giants are -182 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are +150.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for the Diamondbacks versus Giants contest on May 18 has been set at 9, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

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Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in nine, or 60%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Arizona has won four of seven games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 22 of their 44 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 44 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 26-18-0 against the spread.

The Giants have won 39.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (13-20).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, San Francisco has a record of 7-8 (46.7%).

The Giants have played in 47 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-24-3).

The Giants have put together a 20-27-0 record ATS this season (covering 42.6% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ildemaro Vargas leads Arizona with 51 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .549. He's batting .333 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks third in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 13th in slugging.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with an OBP of .390 this season while batting .278 with 27 walks and 31 runs scored. He's slugging .543.

His batting average is 39th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 14th, and his slugging percentage 14th.

Carroll has picked up a hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .353 with four doubles, three home runs, nine walks and five RBIs.

Nolan Arenado is batting .273 with a .448 slugging percentage and 21 RBI this year.

Geraldo Perdomo has two home runs, 12 RBI and a batting average of .226 this season.

Perdomo has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double and four walks.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has racked up an on-base percentage of .370 and a slugging percentage of .437. Both lead the Giants. He's batting .328.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him fifth, his on-base percentage is 35th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Arraez heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .526 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and two RBIs.

Casey Schmitt's 43 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .297 while slugging .531 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .266 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.

Rafael Devers is batting .246 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

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