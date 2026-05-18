Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18

Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the San Diego Padres.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (29-18) vs. San Diego Padres (28-18)

Date: Monday, May 18, 2026

Monday, May 18, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-156) | SD: (+132)

LAD: (-156) | SD: (+132) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+112) | SD: +1.5 (-134)

LAD: -1.5 (+112) | SD: +1.5 (-134) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 3-3, 3.60 ERA vs Michael King (Padres) - 3-2, 2.63 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-3) against the Padres and Michael King (3-2). When Yamamoto starts, his team is 3-5-0 against the spread this season. Yamamoto's team has been victorious in 62.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-3. The Padres have a 3-6-0 record against the spread in King's starts. The Padres are 2-1 in King's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (51%)

Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +132 underdog despite being at home.

Dodgers vs Padres Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Padres. The Dodgers are +112 to cover, and the Padres are -134.

Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Padres on May 18 is 7.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 29, or 61.7%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 21-15 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -156 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 21 of their 47 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 24-23-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have won 57.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (11-8).

San Diego has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

The Padres have played in 46 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-25-1).

The Padres have a 26-20-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.520) thanks to 18 extra-base hits. He has a .301 batting average and an on-base percentage of .353.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 13th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Pages hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .158 with a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani has 42 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .385. He's batting .258 and slugging .454.

He ranks 77th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging in the majors.

Ohtani takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .471 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and eight RBIs.

Max Muncy has 40 hits and is batting .267 this season.

Kyle Tucker has been key for Los Angeles with 43 hits, an OBP of .356 plus a slugging percentage of .410.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts has an on-base percentage of .331, a slugging percentage of .405, and has 42 hits, all club-bests for the Padres (while batting .258).

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage is 87th, and he is 84th in slugging.

Gavin Sheets has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks while batting .262. He's slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Manny Machado is batting .182 with five doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.

Jackson Merrill is hitting .206 with nine doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

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