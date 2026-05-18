Rangers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18

Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Texas Rangers facing the Colorado Rockies.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Rockies Game Info

Texas Rangers (22-24) vs. Colorado Rockies (18-29)

Date: Monday, May 18, 2026

Monday, May 18, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and RSN

Rangers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-154) | COL: (+130)

TEX: (-154) | COL: (+130) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+106) | COL: +1.5 (-128)

TEX: -1.5 (+106) | COL: +1.5 (-128) Total: 10 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Rangers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore (Rangers) - 3-3, 4.50 ERA vs José Quintana (Rockies) - 1-2, 3.97 ERA

The Rangers will give the ball to MacKenzie Gore (3-3, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Jose Quintana (1-2, 3.97 ERA). Gore's team is 3-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gore's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). The Rockies have a 4-3-0 ATS record in Quintana's seven starts that had a set spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Quintana's starts this season, and they went 3-4 in those games.

Rangers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (65%)

Rangers vs Rockies Moneyline

Texas is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +130 underdog at home.

Rangers vs Rockies Spread

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Rockies. The Rangers are +106 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are -128.

Rangers vs Rockies Over/Under

Rangers versus Rockies, on May 18, has an over/under of 10, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in 18 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (55.6%) in those contests.

Texas has been listed as a favorite of -154 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 17 of their 46 opportunities.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 25-21-0 in 46 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have won 39.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (18-28).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Colorado has a 14-24 record (winning only 36.8% of its games).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 21 times this season for a 21-25-0 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have collected a 24-22-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas with 49 hits and an OBP of .350, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .472. He's batting .301.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo has eight doubles, two triples, four home runs and 18 walks. He's batting .267 and slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He is 54th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Jake Burger is batting .232 with a .411 slugging percentage and 31 RBI this year.

Burger brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with a double, two home runs, three walks and 10 RBIs.

Ezequiel Duran has three home runs, 15 RBI and a batting average of .270 this season.

Duran brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak leads the Rockies with 42 hits. He's batting .298 and slugging .645 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 20th, his on-base percentage is 58th, and he is second in slugging.

T.J. Rumfield's .443 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .275 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 43rd, his on-base percentage is 58th, and he is 61st in slugging.

Troy Johnston has accumulated a team-best .384 on-base percentage.

Hunter Goodman is hitting .253 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

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