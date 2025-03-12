Wichita State vs South Florida Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for AAC Tournament

The No. 8 seed Wichita State Shockers (18-13, 8-10 AAC) are taking on the No. 9 seed South Florida Bulls (13-18, 6-12 AAC) in the AAC tournament on Thursday at Dickies Arena, at 12:30 p.m. ET airing on ESPNU.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Wichita State vs. South Florida Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Game time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Arena: Dickies Arena

Wichita State vs. South Florida Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wichita State win (61.2%)

Before making a bet on Thursday's Wichita State-South Florida spread (Wichita State -3.5) or over/under (143.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Wichita State vs. South Florida: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wichita State has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

South Florida is 9-21-0 ATS this year.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Wichita State (5-11) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (31.2%) than South Florida (4-8) does as the underdog (33.3%).

The Shockers have done a better job covering the spread on the road (7-4-0) than they have in home games (6-10-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Bulls have a lower winning percentage at home (.286, 4-10-0 record) than on the road (.417, 5-7-0).

Wichita State has beaten the spread nine times in 18 conference games.

South Florida is 6-12-0 against the spread in AAC games this season.

Wichita State vs. South Florida: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wichita State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 19 games this year and has walked away with the win 12 times (63.2%) in those games.

This season, the Shockers have come away with a win nine times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -170 or shorter on the moneyline.

South Florida has put together a 2-14 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 12.5% of those games).

The Bulls are 1-10 (winning only 9.1% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Wichita State has a 63% chance of pulling out a win.

Wichita State vs. South Florida Head-to-Head Comparison

Wichita State's +39 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.7 points per game (187th in college basketball) while allowing 72.4 per outing (200th in college basketball).

Xavier Bell's team-leading 15.1 points per game ranks 253rd in college basketball.

South Florida puts up 74.6 points per game (152nd in college basketball) while allowing 74.6 per contest (260th in college basketball). It has a +1 scoring differential.

Jamille Reynolds paces South Florida, putting up 12.8 points per game (563rd in college basketball).

The Shockers come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.3 boards. They are recording 34.8 rebounds per game (44th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.5 per outing.

Quincy Ballard paces the team with 8.9 rebounds per game (38th in college basketball action).

The 31.2 rebounds per game the Bulls accumulate rank 222nd in the nation, 3.2 fewer than the 34.4 their opponents pull down.

Reynolds tops the Bulls with 7.6 rebounds per game (91st in college basketball).

Wichita State puts up 93.7 points per 100 possessions (238th in college basketball), while allowing 92.1 points per 100 possessions (143rd in college basketball).

The Bulls rank 219th in college basketball with 94.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 203rd defensively with 94.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!