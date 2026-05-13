Why Is the 2026 Preakness Stakes at Laurel Park Instead of Pimlico?

2026 Preakness Stakes at Laurel Park: Key Details

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Location: Laurel Park, Laurel, Maryland

Post Time: Approximately 6:50 PM ET

TV Coverage: NBC (4:00–7:30 PM ET), Peacock & NBCSN (from 1:00 PM ET)

Distance: 1 3/16 miles

The 2026 Preakness Stakes is being held at Laurel Park, not Pimlico Race Course. Here's everything you need to know about the historic venue change and what it means for this year's race.

If you're searching for the Preakness Stakes and finding references to "Laurel Park" instead of the Baltimore track you've always known, you're not alone. The 2026 Preakness Stakes is being held at a completely different venue for the first time in over a century. Here's why.

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Why Is the Preakness at Laurel Park?

Pimlico Race Course, the traditional home of the Preakness Stakes since 1909, is currently being demolished and completely rebuilt. The $400 million reconstruction project made it impossible to host the race at Pimlico in 2026, so the Maryland Jockey Club moved the 151st Preakness Stakes approximately 20 miles south to Laurel Park in Laurel, Maryland. The move is expected to be a one-year detour. The new Pimlico is currently scheduled to open in 2027, which would return the Preakness to Baltimore.

Why Is Pimlico Being Torn Down?

Pimlico Race Course, nicknamed "Old Hilltop," opened on October 25, 1870. It's one of the oldest sporting venues in the United States, and by 2024, it was showing its age in a serious way. The deterioration had been building for years. As far back as 2019, officials closed approximately 7,000 grandstand seats due to safety concerns. A Maryland Stadium Authority study in 2017 estimated that Pimlico needed at least $250 million in renovations. After years of debate over funding and ownership, the state of Maryland finally took action. In April 2024, the Maryland General Assembly passed legislation consolidating thoroughbred racing at Pimlico and approving a full reconstruction of the facility. The Maryland Thoroughbred Racetrack Operating Authority (MTROA) assumed ownership of the Pimlico property on July 1, 2024, and the entire facility closed for reconstruction in September 2024. Pimlico briefly reopened in May 2025 to host the milestone 150th Preakness Stakes, a final farewell of sorts, before demolition officially commenced in July 2025.

What Is Being Built at the New Pimlico?

The new Pimlico will be a modern, state-of-the-art facility. The reconstruction project, funded by state bonds, includes:

A rotated race track, rebuilt at a different angle to better utilize the property

A new modern clubhouse and grandstand

A hotel and event space on the grounds

High-tech training barns

A flexible event plaza for community use year-round

Upgraded infrastructure throughout the property The design draws inspiration from iconic Baltimore landmarks including the Rawlings Conservatory in Druid Hill Park and the original Pimlico Clubhouse. Additionally, a new Thoroughbred training center is planned at Shamrock Farm in Woodbine, Maryland, about 20 miles west of Pimlico.

Where Is Laurel Park?

Laurel Park is located in Laurel, Maryland, roughly 20 miles south of Pimlico, sitting between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. It is an active thoroughbred racing facility that has been handling Maryland's regular racing calendar since Pimlico closed for renovations. The track features a 1 1/8-mile main oval, slightly larger than Pimlico's one-mile circuit, with a wider racing surface and a longer final stretch.

Has the Preakness Ever Been Held Outside Pimlico Before?

Yes, but you'd have to go back a very long time. The full history of Preakness venues is more complicated than most fans realize:

1873–1889: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore 1890 : Morris Park, the Bronx, New York (moved due to financial difficulties at the Maryland Jockey Club)

: Morris Park, the Bronx, New York (moved due to financial difficulties at the Maryland Jockey Club) 1891–1893: The race was not run at all

The race was not run at all 1894–1908: Gravesend Race Track, Brooklyn, New York

Gravesend Race Track, Brooklyn, New York 1909–2025: Pimlico Race Course (116 consecutive runnings)

Pimlico Race Course (116 consecutive runnings) 2026: Laurel Park, Laurel, Maryland So prior to 2026, the Preakness had been held at Pimlico for 116 straight years, including through the Great Depression and the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's move to Laurel is the first time the race has left Baltimore since 1908.

Who Controls the Preakness Now?

The ownership situation is worth knowing. Churchill Downs Incorporated, the company behind the Kentucky Derby, announced a deal to purchase the intellectual rights to the Preakness Stakes from The Stronach Group for $85 million. That deal is expected to close after the 2026 race. However, the Maryland Jockey Club (now a nonprofit arm of the MTROA) retains operational control, licensing, and media rights to the race. Maryland Governor Wes Moore has been vocal about the state's commitment to keeping the Preakness in Maryland long-term. "Maryland is in control of the destiny of the Preakness," Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen said. The rights, including the trademark, will be leased to the state of Maryland annually in exchange for a fee and a share of wagering revenue.

When Will the Preakness Return to Pimlico?

The target is 2027. The new Pimlico Race Course is slated to open in time to host the 2027 Preakness Stakes. Once Pimlico is back up and running, Laurel Park itself is expected to close for its own redevelopment, potentially into a training facility. Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced plans for the state to purchase Laurel Park for $48.5 million, with the intent to convert it into a training center after the 2026 Preakness. However, a state legislative panel has reportedly been studying the economic impact of that long-term plan, so the future of Laurel Park beyond 2026 remains in flux.

The Bottom Line

The 2026 Preakness at Laurel Park is a once-in-a-generation moment for horse racing fans. The next time you watch the Preakness, it should be at a brand-new Pimlico. But this year, for one year only, the Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown heads to Laurel, Maryland for the most historic venue change the race has seen in over 100 years.

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