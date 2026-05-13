Preakness Stakes Horse: Taj Mahal Odds, History, and Predictions

The Preakness Stakes happens Saturday, May 16. For the first and only time ever, the middle race of the Triple Crown will be at Laurel Park while Pimlico, its usual Baltimore home, is rebuilt. Post time Saturday for this wide-open Preakness Stakes is set for 7:01 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

There is usually a Maryland local or two trying to hold down the fort in the Preakness Stakes, especially since the Federico Tesio Stakes winner earns an automatic berth to the second jewel of the Triple Crown. This year’s leading local contender is the horse coming out of the Tesio, the undefeated Taj Mahal. Trained by Brittany Russell for a high-powered partnership, the speedy son of Nyquist steps up for his graded-stakes debut in the Preakness.

Get ready to bet on the Preakness Stakes winner with FanDuel Racing. Explore FanDuel Racing's exciting 2026 Preakness promos. Stay updated on the Preakness Stakes odds as we approach the “Middle Jewel” of the American Triple Crown!

New FanDuel Racing users can get in on the excitement: place a $5 bet on any race at any track and get $25 back in Racing Bonus. Bet the Preakness!

Taj Mahal Preakness Stakes Odds and Post Positions

Often, the Maryland locals are long shots, but Taj Mahal is expected to take money on Preakness day: on the morning line released at the Monday, May 11 Preakness Stakes draw, he was named a joint second choice on the morning line at 5-1 alongside Chip Honcho and Incredibolt, behind only tepid 9-2 morning-line favorite Iron Honor. Taj Mahal will have to handle the challenging rail post draw.

The 2026 Preakness Stakes drew a full field of 14, the largest Preakness field since 2011. These are the post positions, entrants, trainers, and morning-line odds released at Monday’s draw:

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML 1 Taj Mahal Brittany Russell Sheldon Russell 5-1 2 Ocelli Whit Beckman Tyler Gaffalione 6-1 3 Crupper Donnie von Hemel Junior Alvarado 30-1 4 Robusta Doug O’Neill Rafael Bejarano 30-1 5 Talkin Danny Gargan Irad Ortiz, Jr. 20-1 6 Chip Honcho Steve Asmussen Jose Ortiz 5-1 7 The Hell We Did Todd Fincher Luis Saez 15-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Taj Mahal Horse Trainer and Jockey

Taj Mahal is trained by Maryland-based trainer Brittany Russell, who is making her first start in the Preakness Stakes and her first start in any leg of the Triple Crown. Russell struck out on her own in 2018 and has been a regular on the Maryland circuit ever since, and has won six graded-stakes races in that time. Her sole Grade 1 win so far came in the 2023 Carter (G1), which she won with Doppelganger. She also trained 2024 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile runner-up Post Time.

Sheldon Russell, her husband, takes the call on Taj Mahal. He has been in the irons for all three of Taj Mahal’s starts. He has ridden in the Preakness three times before, with his best finish so far coming in 2023 when he was fifth behind National Treasure with Chase the Chaos. He still seeks his first Grade 1 winner, though he frequently rode in major races with Post Time, including riding him to a runner-up finish at the Breeders’ Cup.

Taj Mahal Race History

Taj Mahal is the joint least-experienced horse in the Preakness Stakes alongside Iron Honor, with just three starts so far. He has yet to taste defeat, however. Despite a slow start in his debut on February 6 in a six-furlong sprint at Laurel, he was happy to settle and muster a rally, drawing off by 4 ¼ lengths to win as the 3-2 favorite. About two weeks later, on February 21, he stepped up to the stakes ranks for the one-mile Miracle Wood at Laurel. That time, he came away sharper, set the pace, and even though he drifted while dueling in the lane, he battled on to win by a neck. He once again showed speed on April 18 in the 1 ⅛-mile Federico Tesio, his first two-turn race. He burst keenly to a 10-length lead, settled down to let the field catch up, and then drew away when asked in the lane to win by 8 ¼ lengths.

Speed ratings are courtesy of Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Figure 4/18/2026 Laurel Park Federico Tesio Stakes 1 97 2/21/2026 Laurel Park Miracle Wood Stakes 1 93 2/6/2026 Laurel Park Maiden Special Weight 1 85

Taj Mahal Preakness Stakes Prediction and Pick

Taj Mahal may have some pace versatility. Though he was all speed in his pair of stakes wins, including his one two-turn start in the Tesio, he was able to overcome a poor break and rally from last on debut. If he and Sheldon Russell can harness that gear in the Preakness, perhaps he can stay off the pace battle if he isn’t fast enough to clear immediately. The son of Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist also looks like the kind of horse who may take to 1 3/16 miles – after the way he ran off, settled down, and had plenty to blow the field away again in the Tesio, he may be a little quirky, but he has plenty of stamina.

The major questions surrounding Taj Mahal are posture, pace, and class. He is drawn on the fence in a field of 14, which could lead to significant trouble, especially if he does not break as sharply as he did in the Tesio. But, even if he does break that sharply, there is a lot of pace drawn outside of him – meaning he’ll either have to shift gears and rate, or he’ll have to outrun tougher horses than the Maryland locals he thrashed in the Tesio.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet of $5 on any race at any track & get $25 back in Racing Bonus! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Racing Promos.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.