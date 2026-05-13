Who Won the Preakness Stakes in 2025?

Before looking ahead to the 2026 Preakness Stakes at Laurel, take a look back at the 150th edition of the Preakness Stakes. The race was run May 17, 2025, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland – on its usual date two weeks after the Kentucky Derby.

Since trainer Bill Mott routed Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty directly to the Belmont, a Triple Crown was out of play, but there was still a major storyline out of the Run for the Roses. Journalism, the beaten favorite in the Kentucky Derby, returned to action in Maryland. The son of Curlin tried to match his sire’s feat of winning the Preakness after running a good, but not quite winning, race at Churchill Downs.

It took a heroic effort in the lane to get there, but Journalism ran to the money and showed his numerous backers that he was an even better horse than we all thought he was. He overcame a troubled trip, reeled in long shot Gosger, and hit the wire a half-length in front of the excitement of both the betting public and anyone who loves a hard-fought horse race.

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2025 Preakness Stakes Field

Nine horses were entered in the 2025 Preakness, with Journalism being made the even-money Preakness favorite for trainer Michael McCarthy and jockey Umberto Rispoli after a second-place finish in the Kentucky Derby.

Only two other horses in the second leg of the Triple Crown came out of the Kentucky Derby: Mark Casse trainee Sandman and D. Wayne Lukas charge American Promise. One other horse raced on the Derby Day undercard: Goal Oriented, who won an allowance-optional claiming race.

Three others in the field came out of Kentucky Derby prep races: River Thames was third in the Blue Grass (G1), Heart of Honor was the UAE Derby (G2) runner-up, and Gosger won the Lexington (G3), a last-ditch chance for points, but not enough to give a late-bloomer with no other qualifying points enough to get into the Derby. Pay Billy earned a Preakness berth with a win in the Federico Tesio at Laurel, and Clever Again came into the race out of a win in the Hot Springs at Oaklawn.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Final odds 1 Goal Oriented Bob Baffert Flavien Prat 8.0-1 2 Journalism Michael McCarthy Umberto Rispoli 1.0-1 3 American Promise D. Wayne Lukas Nik Juarez 12.7-1 4 Heart of Honor Jamie Osborne Saffie Osborne 19.7-1 5 Pay Billy Michael Gorham Raul Mena 17.3-1 6 River Thames Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 9.7-1 7 Sandman Mark Casse John Velazquez 6.4-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Only nine horses were entered in the 2025 Preakness Stakes, and all nine ended up running.

2025 Preakness Stakes Results

Preakness day was warm and cloudy, and the track was fast. Clever Again shot out to the lead from his near-outside gate under jockey Jose Ortiz, with Gosger stalking in closest range under Luis Saez. Though Journalism was away well, Rispoli settled him midpack along the fence, saving ground but putting him behind a pack of horses.

Rispoli sent Journalism inside for a rally around the far turn; early in the turn, there was room, but quarters shrunk approaching the quarter pole. He was stuck inside of Goal Oriented but behind the weakening Clever Again as Gosger was left to take over down the stretch. Take over Gosger did – past the three sixteenths, Gosger rolled to a gaping advantage while Journalism got pinballed between Clever Again and Goal Oriented.

Against most horses, Gosger had the race won. But, Journalism proved he wasn’t most horses. Gosger was five lengths clear inside the furlong mark, but Journalism refused to quit. He picked up steam after getting out of the snarl of horses, kept responding to Rispoli, and led in time to hit the finish line half a length ahead of Gosger.

Here's a link to the full 2025 Preakness Stakes -- Preakness Stakes 2025 (FULL RACE) | NBC Sports

Sandman, who closed from last and stayed out of trouble on the outside, got home third, another 2 ¼ lengths back, four lengths clear of a weakening Goal Oriented. Heart of Honor, River Thames, Pay Billy, American Promise, and Clever Again followed them across the wire.

Journalism was trainer Michael McCarthy’s second starter in the Preakness Stakes, after only Rombauer in 2021. Journalism’s victory ran McCarthy’s record to two-for-two, since Rombauer upset the likes of Midnight Bourbon and Medina Spirit. It was a winning first Preakness ride for Rispoli.

Preakness Stakes 2025 Winner Journalism in the Belmont Stakes

After winning the Preakness, McCarthy pointed Journalism to the Belmont Stakes, which was being run at Saratoga due to continuing construction at Belmont Park. Journalism was the only horse to run in all three Triple Crown races in 2025.

Despite bobbling early, Journalism stalked the early pace set by Rodriguez. He reeled in that foe in upper stretch, but he wasn’t home free – Sovereignty was coming to his outside. In the end, Belmont Stakes day looked a lot like Kentucky Derby day: Sovereignty, Journalism, and Baeza were the first three horses across the wire on the first Saturday in May, and they were once again the first three finishers – in that order – on that June day at Saratoga.

Journalism After the Triple Crown

Journalism returned the next month at Monmouth Park for the Haskell (G1), cutting back to 1 ⅛ miles after the more demanding 1 ¼-mile trip of the Saratoga editions of the Belmont. He settled toward the rear early, letting long shots Bracket Buster and Kentucky Outlaw join Goal Oriented on the pace. Though Gosger was a bit more forwardly place and got the first run on the leaders, the end was a repeat of the Preakness: Journalism made his run and caught Gosger by the same margin, half a length.

Journalism stayed home in Southern California for his next race, the 1 ¼-mile Pacific Classic (G1) – but stepped up to the new challenge of facing older company for the first time. He was sent off the 2-5 favorite despite that challenge – and although he made a good closing run, the older Fierceness was both more forwardly placed and in sharp form. Fierceness was clear by the time he hit the quarter pole, and Journalism could only chase, finishing second by 3 ¼ lengths.

The Breeders’ Cup Classic was Journalism’s final race of his sophomore season. Journalism was the fourth choice in a tightly clustered top of the market on the tote board, and that’s exactly where he ended up in the end. Settled toward the rear of midpack, he got the jump on Sierra Leone and was close to eventual winner Forever Young with a quarter of a mile to go, but flattened late to finish fourth, 3 ¾ lengths behind the winner.

Journalism as a Four-Year-Old

Journalism remained in training and returned to the races as a four-year-old. He has raced once so far in 2026, in a blockbuster edition of the Oaklawn Handicap (G2) on April 18, where he lined up against Sovereignty as well as 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic winner White Abarrio. More forward than usual, he spent much of the race disputing the pace with Sovereignty. In the end, that set up nicely for White Abarrio, who was taken back to a stalking spot and finished best, scoring by two lengths over Sovereignty. Journalism checked in third, another 1 ¼ lengths back.

McCarthy has not yet committed Journalism to a next race, though according to a report from the Daily Racing Form, he is under consideration to cut back in distance and contest the Met Mile (G1) on June 6 at Saratoga. As of May 2, he was back on the worktab at Santa Anita.

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