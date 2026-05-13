2026 Preakness Stakes Free Printable Sheet: List of Horses, Odds, and Jockeys

The 151st running of the Preakness Stakes is set for Saturday, May 16 at Laurel Park in Laurel, Maryland. This year marks a historic change of venue, with the Preakness leaving Pimlico Race Course for the first time in 108 years while Pimlico undergoes a $400 million renovation. The race is scheduled to get underway at approximately 6:50 p.m. ET.

After Golden Tempo won the Kentucky Derby last month, trainer Cherie DeVaux announced the colt will skip the second leg of the Triple Crown and point toward the Belmont Stakes. Of the 14 horses competing this Saturday, only three were in the Kentucky Derby: Ocelli (finished 3rd), Incredibolt (finished 6th), and Robusta (finished 14th).

Get ready to bet on the Preakness Stakes winner with FanDuel Racing. Explore FanDuel Racing's exciting 2026 Preakness promos. Stay updated on the Preakness Stakes odds as we approach the “Middle Jewel” of the American Triple Crown!

New FanDuel Racing users can get in on the excitement: place a $5 bet on any race at any track and get $25 back in Racing Bonus. Bet the Preakness!

Printable Sheet: 2026 Preakness Stakes Field

Below is the complete field for the 2026 Preakness Stakes, including post positions, horses, jockeys, trainers, and morning-line odds. Odds as of May 12, 2026.

View, download and print the sheet: 2026 Preakness Stakes Printable Sheet

Notable Storylines to Watch

Iron Honor (9-2 favorite): Trained by Chad Brown, who is seeking his third Preakness win (Cloud Computing 2017, Early Voting 2022). Brown strategically bypassed the Kentucky Derby with Iron Honor after a disappointing Wood Memorial, a pattern he has followed with his previous two Preakness winners. Jockey Flavien Prat is chasing his second Preakness title.

Taj Mahal (5-1): A local favorite trained by Brittany Russell, who is based year-round at Laurel Park and is 3-for-3 with Taj Mahal at the track. Russell is bidding to become the first female trainer to win the Preakness Stakes.

Incredibolt (5-1): Returned from the Kentucky Derby, where he finished sixth. The Pin Oak Stud-owned colt trained by Riley Mott has been with jockey Jaime Torres for all six career starts. Torres won the 2024 Preakness aboard Seize the Grey.

Ocelli (6-1): A maiden horse who finished third in the Kentucky Derby. If he can win at Laurel Park, Ocelli would become the first maiden to win the Preakness since 1888.

How to Watch the 2026 Preakness Stakes

Coverage begins Saturday, May 16 at 1:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with the Preakness Stakes post time scheduled for approximately 6:50 p.m. ET. NBC Sports coverage from Laurel Park begins Friday, May 15 with the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes (G2) at 4:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet of $5 on any race at any track & get $25 back in Racing Bonus! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Racing Promos.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.