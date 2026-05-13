Pimlico vs. Laurel Park: How the 2026 Preakness Venue Change Affects the Race

The 2026 Preakness Stakes is moving from Pimlico to Laurel Park, and it's not just a change of scenery. The two tracks are meaningfully different, and those differences could decide who wins on Saturday.

For the first time since 1908, the Preakness Stakes won't be run at Pimlico Race Course. With "Old Hilltop" undergoing a $400 million demolition and rebuild, the 2026 Preakness moves 20 miles south to Laurel Park in Laurel, Maryland.

For casual fans, that's an interesting footnote. For bettors and serious handicappers, it's one of the most important factors in this year's race.

The two tracks are not the same. They're built differently, they play differently, and the horses best suited to win at one aren't always the same horses who thrive at the other. Here's what you need to know.

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Laurel Park vs. Pimlico -- How the Venue Change Impacts the 2026 Preakness

The Tracks at a Glance

Feature Pimlico Race Course Laurel Park Location Baltimore, MD Laurel, MD (20 miles south) Track Size 1 mile oval 1 1/8 mile oval Track Width ~70 feet ~95 feet Final Stretch Length Shorter ~1,419 feet (notably longer) Turn Style Tighter, sharper More sweeping, wider radius Status in 2026 Under demolition/reconstruction Active, hosting the Preakness

The Biggest Differences Between the Two Tracks

1. Laurel Park Is a Bigger Oval

The most straightforward difference: Laurel's main track is 1 1/8 miles around, a full eighth of a mile larger than Pimlico's one-mile oval. That bigger layout creates more sweeping turns and a longer run from the final bend to the finish line.

At Pimlico, the tighter turns and shorter stretch historically rewarded horses with sharp tactical speed, horses that could find position quickly and hold it through the compact corners. Laurel's wider, more gradual turns allow horses to maintain momentum differently, which slightly changes the kind of trip a horse needs to win.

2. The Stretch Run Is Longer

Laurel's final stretch, approximately 1,419 feet, is comfortably longer than what horses face at Pimlico. In practical terms, this gives late-running closers more distance in which to make their move. A horse that might have run out of real estate at Pimlico has a better chance of getting up at Laurel.

That doesn't mean closers suddenly dominate at Laurel (speed still wins horse races), but it does mean the closing kick has more room to develop.

3. The Track Is 25 Feet Wider

Laurel's 95-foot-wide dirt surface is significantly wider than Pimlico's roughly 70-foot oval. More width means more room for horses to maneuver, which generally reduces the penalty for drawing an outside post position. At Pimlico, a wide post could force a horse to burn extra energy getting to the front or risk settling too far back in traffic. At Laurel, the extra room softens that disadvantage.

4. Fewer Samples at 1 3/16 Miles at Laurel

Here's the trickiest part for handicappers: Laurel doesn't regularly run races at 1 3/16 miles. The Preakness distance is more standard for Pimlico's race card. That means the historical data bettors normally use to find bias patterns at a specific distance is thin at Laurel. You simply can't lean as heavily on past Laurel results when trying to figure out how this race sets up.

How This Affects Betting

Pimlico Historical Trends May Not Apply

Decades of Preakness post position data, trip notes, and pace tendencies were all built around Pimlico's specific configuration. That data doesn't fully transfer to Laurel. Bettors who simply apply "what works at the Preakness" based on historical patterns may be working from a misleading foundation in 2026.

The most glaring example: Post 6 has produced a remarkable 17 Preakness winners at Pimlico, the most of any gate. But that track-specific pattern is rooted in Pimlico's geometry, not Laurel's. Drawing Post 6 this year at Laurel doesn't carry the same historical weight.

Speed Still Matters But So Does Sustained Pace

Laurel Park's surface still favors speed. In a sample of 1,000 dirt sprint races at Laurel, roughly 46% of winners raced on or near the lead within one length. Another 34% stalked from between one and four lengths off the pace. Only about 20% won from more than four lengths back.

The message is clear: don't ignore front-runners, but the wider layout and longer stretch mean you can't simply dismiss horses who prefer to settle off the pace and run late.

The "Horse for the Course" Angle Is Real

One horse enters the 2026 Preakness with a distinct Laurel-specific edge: Taj Mahal. The 5-1 co-favorite has run all three of his career starts at Laurel Park and hasn't lost. He's an undefeated front-runner at this exact track, an advantage that's difficult to find in any horse race, let alone a Grade 1 Stakes.

That kind of local knowledge won't show up in speed figures generated at other tracks. Experts have flagged Taj Mahal's comfort level at Laurel as a serious factor that may not be fully priced into his odds.

Closers Get a Slightly Better Shot

The longer stretch gives late runners a bit more real estate. Ocelli, a 6-1 shot who closed dramatically from 70-1 odds at the Kentucky Derby to finish third, represents the type of horse who could benefit from Laurel's deeper stretch compared to Pimlico. His closing style was extraordinary in Louisville; whether Laurel's surface allows that same move remains to be seen, but the layout is more accommodating than most tracks.

What Bettors Should Do Differently in 2026

Discount post position mythology. The historical Post 6 advantage at Pimlico doesn't automatically carry to Laurel. Evaluate post positions based on the specific field's running styles, not historic Pimlico data.

Prioritize Laurel form. Any horse with recent strong performances specifically at Laurel Park has a surface edge that's worth taking seriously. Taj Mahal is the obvious example. Check all horses in the field for their Laurel-specific records.

Watch early races on the card. Track conditions evolve throughout a race day. Watching the undercard races at Laurel on May 16 before the Preakness will give you real-time information about whether speed or closing kick is prevailing on the day. That live data is more valuable than any trend study.

Don't over-bet pace-pressing stalkers. Horses that run just off the lead and press the pace, often the most reliable "type" at Pimlico, may find Laurel's longer stretch and bigger layout a slightly different challenge. Their advantages are less certain.

Give closers a second look. If you'd normally write off a horse for being too far back at Pimlico, the longer Laurel stretch earns them a slightly longer look in 2026.

The Bottom Line for Race Day

The 2026 Preakness is genuinely harder to handicap than a typical year, and that's not a bad thing for bettors who do their homework. The move to Laurel creates information gaps that the public hasn't fully processed. Any time there's a venue change that disrupts conventional wisdom, there's value to be found for those who adjust.

The key factors to watch: Taj Mahal's undefeated record at this specific track, Iron Honor's breeding and tactical speed profile that suits a bigger oval, and whether the longer Laurel stretch allows a closer like Ocelli to make the kind of late surge that nearly won him the Kentucky Derby.

Pimlico will be back for 2027. But for one Saturday in May 2026, Laurel Park is the stage, and the track itself may be the most important contender in the field.

2026 Preakness Stakes: Saturday, May 16 at Laurel Park | Post Time ~6:50 PM ET | NBC & Peacock

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.