Who Won FanDuel's Kick of Destiny 3?

Peyton and Eli Manning battled it out in the Kick of Destiny 3 — and we finally have a winner.

The brothers faced off in a field goal kicking competition live on FOX in New Orleans on February 9th.

Read on to find out which Manning won, and what FanDuel customers will receive a share of $10,000,000 Bonus Bets.

Who Won the Kick of Destiny 3?

Eli Manning won the Kick of Destiny 3, defeating his brother Peyton in the second round.

Peyton opened the competition with an unsuccessful 25-yard field goal attempt. Eli followed and also came up short from the same distance.

In the second round, the brothers kicked from 20 yards. Peyton's attempt was solid but hit the post, while Eli successfully made his kick to secure the victory.

FanDuel customers who chose Eli will win a share of $10,000,000 in Bonus Bets, divided by the number of correct entries.

Payouts will be credited to FanDuel accounts within 72 hours of the completion of the promotion. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

