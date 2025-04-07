The 2025 NFL Draft is set to kick off on April 24th, and you can get in on the action via FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL Draft odds.

This year's wide receiver class doesn't boast as much star power as 2024's did, but there's still a decent crop of wideouts to keep your eye on.

Who will be the first wide receiver taken in the 2025 NFL Draft? Let's find out.

First Wide Receiver Drafted Betting Odds

2025 NFL Draft - First Wide Receiver Drafted (Not including Travis Hunter)
Tetairoa McMillan -250
Matthew Golden +170
Emeka Egbuka +1000
Luther Burden III +7500
Jayden Higgins +11000
Kyle Williams +11000
Isaiah Bond +15000
Tre Harris +15000
Elic Ayomanor +15000
Savion Williams +15000

Note: Travis Hunter (CB/WR) is not included on this list.

Tetairoa McMillan out of Arizona has been the favorite since this market opened up.

The six-foot-fiver posted 1,300+ yards and 8+ touchdowns in each of his last two seasons with Arizona.

Tankathon even has him going as early as eighth overall in this draft, making him pretty much the only wideout not named Travis Hunter to receive some top-10 steam across mocks.

Tet's stock was rumored to have taken a hit after a video circulated of him admitting that he doesn't like watching football or film. I'm no scout, but that's not exactly what you want to hear from a potential top pick. Austin Swaim's latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft had McMillan going just 25th overall to the Dallas Cowboys.

But since that mock, McMillan has made moves to potentially win back critics. He ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at Pro Day, which helped answer questions about his speed. As of this writing, McMillan is still generally thought of as the most likely WR to be taken first in the draft. His case, however, isn't nails, allowing us to potentially find value elsewhere in this market.

Matthew Golden continues to pick up steam.

The former Texas Longhorn exploded for 162 yards in the SEC Championship game against Georgia before collecting 149 yards and a touchdown in the CFP quarterfinals.

He ran a position-best 4.29 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and seems to be rising right as McMillan's stock is called into question. Swaim's latest mock has Golden going 20th overall -- before McMillan at 25 -- and Brandon Gdula has Golden as the top wideout prospect in his model.

He's reportedly attending the 2025 NFL Draft, stamping him as a first-round name in theory.

While Golden's stock is on the rise, he does not currently hold consensus top-10 or even top-15 standing. Thus, whether he is the first player drafted at his position will have more to do with where teams ultimately fall on McMillan. With +170 odds (36.4% implied probability) available, he's probably the best value bet in this market.

The other top wideouts in this class -- Emeka Egbuka (+1000), Luther Burden III (+7500), Jayden Harris (+11000) -- haven't fully broken into the round-one conversation, making them unrealistic options at this point in time.

