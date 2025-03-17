Who Made the 2025 Women's College Basketball Tournament? List of All Teams
The Selection Committee has officially revealed the 68 teams set to compete in the Division I women's basketball national tournament, which kicks off this week.
Here is a list of every team that will be playing in the tournament, organized by region and seeding.
Regional 1
- UCLA
- NC State
- LSU
- Baylor
- Ole Miss
- Florida State
- Michigan State
- Richmond
- Georgia Tech
- Harvard
- George Mason
- Ball State
- Grand Canyon
- San Diego State
- Vermont
- UC San Diego / Southern
Regional 2
- South Carolina
- Duke
- North Carolina
- Maryland
- Alabama
- West Virginia
- Vanderbilt
- Utah
- Indiana
- Oregon
- Columbia / Washington
- Green Bay
- Norfolk State
- Oregon State
- Lehigh
- Tennessee Tech
Regional 3
- Texas
- TCU
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- Michigan
- Louisville
- Illinois
- Creighton
- Nebraska
- Iowa State / Princeton
- South Florida
- Montana State
- Stephen F. Austin
- Fairleigh Dickson
- High Point / William & Mary
Regional 4
- USC
- UConn
- Oklahoma
- Kentucky
- Kansas State
- Iowa
- Oklahoma State
- California
- Mississippi State
- South Dakota State
- Murray State
- Fairfield
- Liberty
- Florida Gulf Coast
- Arkansas State
- UNC Greensboro
You can download our free printable bracket and tournament schedule at FanDuel Research.
