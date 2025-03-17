Who Made the 2025 Women's College Basketball Tournament? List of All Teams

The Selection Committee has officially revealed the 68 teams set to compete in the Division I women's basketball national tournament, which kicks off this week.

Here is a list of every team that will be playing in the tournament, organized by region and seeding.

Regional 1

UCLA NC State LSU Baylor Ole Miss Florida State Michigan State Richmond Georgia Tech Harvard George Mason Ball State Grand Canyon San Diego State Vermont UC San Diego / Southern

Regional 2

South Carolina Duke North Carolina Maryland Alabama West Virginia Vanderbilt Utah Indiana Oregon Columbia / Washington Green Bay Norfolk State Oregon State Lehigh Tennessee Tech

Regional 3

Texas TCU Notre Dame Ohio State Tennessee Michigan Louisville Illinois Creighton Nebraska Iowa State / Princeton South Florida Montana State Stephen F. Austin Fairleigh Dickson High Point / William & Mary

Regional 4

USC UConn Oklahoma Kentucky Kansas State Iowa Oklahoma State California Mississippi State South Dakota State Murray State Fairfield Liberty Florida Gulf Coast Arkansas State UNC Greensboro

You can download our free printable bracket and tournament schedule at FanDuel Research.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you now that the schedule is set? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!