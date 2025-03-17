FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAB

Who Made the 2025 Women's College Basketball Tournament? List of All Teams

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

Who Made the 2025 Women's College Basketball Tournament? List of All Teams

The Selection Committee has officially revealed the 68 teams set to compete in the Division I women's basketball national tournament, which kicks off this week.

Here is a list of every team that will be playing in the tournament, organized by region and seeding.

Regional 1

  1. UCLA
  2. NC State
  3. LSU
  4. Baylor
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Florida State
  7. Michigan State
  8. Richmond
  9. Georgia Tech
  10. Harvard
  11. George Mason
  12. Ball State
  13. Grand Canyon
  14. San Diego State
  15. Vermont
  16. UC San Diego / Southern

Regional 2

  1. South Carolina
  2. Duke
  3. North Carolina
  4. Maryland
  5. Alabama
  6. West Virginia
  7. Vanderbilt
  8. Utah
  9. Indiana
  10. Oregon
  11. Columbia / Washington
  12. Green Bay
  13. Norfolk State
  14. Oregon State
  15. Lehigh
  16. Tennessee Tech

Regional 3

  1. Texas
  2. TCU
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Ohio State
  5. Tennessee
  6. Michigan
  7. Louisville
  8. Illinois
  9. Creighton
  10. Nebraska
  11. Iowa State / Princeton
  12. South Florida
  13. Montana State
  14. Stephen F. Austin
  15. Fairleigh Dickson
  16. High Point / William & Mary

Regional 4

  1. USC
  2. UConn
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Kentucky
  5. Kansas State
  6. Iowa
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. California
  9. Mississippi State
  10. South Dakota State
  11. Murray State
  12. Fairfield
  13. Liberty
  14. Florida Gulf Coast
  15. Arkansas State
  16. UNC Greensboro

You can download our free printable bracket and tournament schedule at FanDuel Research.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you now that the schedule is set? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup