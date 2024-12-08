Who Made The 2024-25 College Football Playoff? Teams, Schedule, and Betting Odds
The 12 teams that will be moving onto to the 2024-25 College Football Playoff has officially been announced.
The first four seeds will have a first-round bye, while the eight remaining teams will play on either December 20th or 21st.
Did your favorite team make the cut? Here's the official list of teams moving onto the playoff, first round schedule, and each's odds to win it all.
Teams In The 2024-24 College Football Playoff
These were the teams announced on Sunday, December 8th:
- Oregon Ducks
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Boise State Broncos
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- Texas Longhorns
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Indiana Hoosiers
- SMU Mustangs
- Clemson Tigers
2024-25 College Football Playoff First Round Schedule
First Round
Clemson Tigers (No. 12) vs Texas Longhorns (No. 5)
Tennessee Volunteers (No. 9) vs Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 8)
SMU Mustangs (No. 11) vs Penn State Nittany Lions (No. 6)
Indiana Hoosiers (No. 10) vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish (No. 7)
Byes: Oregon Ducks (No. 1), Georgia Bulldogs (No. 2), Boise State Broncos (No.3), Arizona State Sun Devils (No. 4)
CFP National Championship Betting Odds
Check out the FanDuel Sportsbook odds to win the National Championship.
You can also download our 2024-25 College Football Playoff printable bracket here.
