NCAAF

Who Made The 2024-25 College Football Playoff? Teams, Schedule, and Betting Odds

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

The 12 teams that will be moving onto to the 2024-25 College Football Playoff has officially been announced.

The first four seeds will have a first-round bye, while the eight remaining teams will play on either December 20th or 21st.

Did your favorite team make the cut? Here's the official list of teams moving onto the playoff, first round schedule, and each's odds to win it all.

Teams In The 2024-24 College Football Playoff

These were the teams announced on Sunday, December 8th:

  1. Oregon Ducks
  2. Georgia Bulldogs
  3. Boise State Broncos
  4. Arizona State Sun Devils
  5. Texas Longhorns
  6. Penn State Nittany Lions
  7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  8. Ohio State Buckeyes
  9. Tennessee Volunteers
  10. Indiana Hoosiers
  11. SMU Mustangs
  12. Clemson Tigers

2024-25 College Football Playoff First Round Schedule

First Round

Clemson Tigers (No. 12) vs Texas Longhorns (No. 5)

Tennessee Volunteers (No. 9) vs Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 8)

SMU Mustangs (No. 11) vs Penn State Nittany Lions (No. 6)

Indiana Hoosiers (No. 10) vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish (No. 7)

Byes: Oregon Ducks (No. 1), Georgia Bulldogs (No. 2), Boise State Broncos (No.3), Arizona State Sun Devils (No. 4)

CFP National Championship Betting Odds

Check out the FanDuel Sportsbook odds to win the National Championship.

NCAAF FBS Championship Winner 2024-25
Texas
Georgia
Oregon
Ohio State
Penn State
Notre Dame
Tennessee
Indiana
SMU
Arizona State
Clemson
Boise State

Odds/lines subject to change

You can also download our 2024-25 College Football Playoff printable bracket here.

