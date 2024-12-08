Who Made The 2024-25 College Football Playoff? Teams, Schedule, and Betting Odds

The 12 teams that will be moving onto to the 2024-25 College Football Playoff has officially been announced.

The first four seeds will have a first-round bye, while the eight remaining teams will play on either December 20th or 21st.

Did your favorite team make the cut? Here's the official list of teams moving onto the playoff, first round schedule, and each's odds to win it all.

Teams In The 2024-24 College Football Playoff

These were the teams announced on Sunday, December 8th:

2024-25 College Football Playoff First Round Schedule

First Round

Clemson Tigers (No. 12) vs Texas Longhorns (No. 5)

Tennessee Volunteers (No. 9) vs Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 8)

SMU Mustangs (No. 11) vs Penn State Nittany Lions (No. 6)

Indiana Hoosiers (No. 10) vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish (No. 7)

Byes: Oregon Ducks (No. 1), Georgia Bulldogs (No. 2), Boise State Broncos (No.3), Arizona State Sun Devils (No. 4)

CFP National Championship Betting Odds

Check out the FanDuel Sportsbook odds to win the National Championship.

NCAAF FBS Championship Winner 2024-25 NCAAF FBS Championship Winner 2024-25 Texas +360 Georgia +360 Oregon +370 Ohio State +500 Penn State +600 Notre Dame +1200 Tennessee +2800 Indiana +4000 SMU +4500 Arizona State +6000 Clemson +6000 Boise State +6500 View more odds in Sportsbook

You can also download our 2024-25 College Football Playoff printable bracket here.

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football bettingoptions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!