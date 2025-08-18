Phillies vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The MLB's Monday schedule includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Seattle Mariners.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Mariners Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (71-53) vs. Seattle Mariners (68-57)

Date: Monday, August 18, 2025

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-PH, and ROOT Sports NW

Phillies vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-110) | SEA: (-106)

PHI: (-110) | SEA: (-106) Spread: PHI: +1.5 (-192) | SEA: -1.5 (+158)

PHI: +1.5 (-192) | SEA: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 8-6, 3.28 ERA vs Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 3-4, 3.31 ERA

The probable starters are Ranger Suarez (8-6) for the Phillies and Logan Gilbert (3-4) for the Mariners. Suarez and his team are 9-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Suarez's team has been victorious in 57.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-6. The Mariners are 5-11-0 ATS in Gilbert's 16 starts with a set spread. The Mariners were the moneyline underdog for one Gilbert start this season -- they lost.

Phillies vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (51.9%)

Phillies vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is the underdog, -106 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -110 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Phillies. The Mariners are +158 to cover, while the Phillies are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Phillies vs Mariners Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Mariners on Aug. 18 is 8. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Phillies vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 60, or 63.2%, of the 95 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Philadelphia has won 60 of 95 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 45 of their 117 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies are 60-57-0 against the spread in their 117 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have been the underdog on the moneyline 33 total times this season. They've finished 17-16 in those games.

Seattle has a record of 17-15 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (53.1%).

The Mariners have played in 120 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-53-5).

The Mariners have collected a 52-68-0 record against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 114 hits and an OBP of .371, both of which lead Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .248 batting average and a slugging percentage of .574.

He is 106th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.432) thanks to 43 extra-base hits. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Among all qualifying players, he is 15th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Turner enters this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .366 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBIs.

Bryce Harper has collected 94 base hits, an OBP of .355 and a slugging percentage of .492 this season.

Nick Castellanos has been key for Philadelphia with 117 hits, an OBP of .291 plus a slugging percentage of .413.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has an on-base percentage of .359 and has 115 hits, both team-best numbers for the Mariners. He's batting .252 and slugging .600.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 98th, his on-base percentage is 26th, and he is third in slugging.

Raleigh hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .438 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Josh Naylor has 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .286. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .352.

His batting average ranks 22nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 39th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez has put up a slugging percentage of .457, a team-best for the Mariners.

Eugenio Suarez is hitting .235 with 21 doubles, 38 home runs and 32 walks.

