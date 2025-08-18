FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Tigers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Tigers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Monday includes the Detroit Tigers facing the Houston Astros.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Astros Game Info

  • Detroit Tigers (73-53) vs. Houston Astros (69-55)
  • Date: Monday, August 18, 2025
  • Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan
  • Coverage: MLB Network, FDSDET, and SCHN

Tigers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

  • All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: DET: (-142) | HOU: (+120)
  • Spread: DET: -1.5 (+142) | HOU: +1.5 (-172)
  • Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Tigers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 6-12, 4.76 ERA vs Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 1-3, 6.38 ERA

The Tigers will give the ball to Jack Flaherty (6-12, 4.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Spencer Arrighetti (1-3, 6.38 ERA). When Flaherty starts, his team is 8-15-0 against the spread this season. When Flaherty starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-8. In each of Arrighetti's four starts that had a set spread, the Astros failed to cover. The Astros were the moneyline underdog for two Arrighetti starts this season -- they lost both.

Tigers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (57.1%)

Tigers vs Astros Moneyline

  • The Tigers vs Astros moneyline has Detroit as a -142 favorite, while Houston is a +120 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Astros Spread

  • The Astros are +1.5 on the spread (-172 to cover), and Detroit is +142 to cover the runline.

Tigers vs Astros Over/Under

  • Tigers versus Astros on Aug. 18 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -108 and the under set at -112.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Astros Betting Trends

  • The Tigers have been victorious in 51, or 63%, of the 81 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
  • Detroit has a record of 36-17 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.
  • The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 59 of their 120 opportunities.
  • The Tigers have posted a record of 58-62-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Astros have been the underdog on the moneyline 39 total times this season. They've finished 24-15 in those games.
  • When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Houston has a record of 9-1 (90%).
  • The Astros have had an over/under set by bookmakers 123 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-64-4).
  • The Astros have a 61-62-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.6% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

  • Gleyber Torres has 106 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .357. He has a .261 batting average and a slugging percentage of .401.
  • Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 71st in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.
  • Spencer Torkelson is batting .242 with 24 doubles, 26 home runs and 54 walks, while slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .335.
  • Among qualifying batters, he ranks 119th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.
  • Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.503) and total hits (125) this season.
  • Zach McKinstry is batting .258 with a .336 OBP and 40 RBI for Detroit this season.

Astros Player Leaders

  • Jose Altuve has accumulated a slugging percentage of .467, a team-high for the Astros. He's batting .280 with an on-base percentage of .345.
  • Including all qualifying hitters, he is 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 44th in slugging.
  • Jeremy Pena has collected 115 hits with a .370 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .313 while slugging .485.
  • He is third in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
  • Yainer Diaz has 16 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 16 walks while batting .254.
  • Carlos Correa has 21 doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks while batting .277.

Tigers vs Astros Head to Head

  • 4/30/2025: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
  • 4/29/2025: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
  • 4/28/2025: 8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
  • 10/2/2024: 5-2 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
  • 10/1/2024: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
  • 6/16/2024: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
  • 6/15/2024: 13-5 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
  • 6/14/2024: 4-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
  • 5/12/2024: 9-3 HOU (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
  • 5/11/2024: 8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup