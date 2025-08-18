Tigers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Monday includes the Detroit Tigers facing the Houston Astros.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Astros Game Info

Detroit Tigers (73-53) vs. Houston Astros (69-55)

Date: Monday, August 18, 2025

Monday, August 18, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: MLB Network, FDSDET, and SCHN

Tigers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-142) | HOU: (+120)

DET: (-142) | HOU: (+120) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+142) | HOU: +1.5 (-172)

DET: -1.5 (+142) | HOU: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Tigers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 6-12, 4.76 ERA vs Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 1-3, 6.38 ERA

The Tigers will give the ball to Jack Flaherty (6-12, 4.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Spencer Arrighetti (1-3, 6.38 ERA). When Flaherty starts, his team is 8-15-0 against the spread this season. When Flaherty starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-8. In each of Arrighetti's four starts that had a set spread, the Astros failed to cover. The Astros were the moneyline underdog for two Arrighetti starts this season -- they lost both.

Tigers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (57.1%)

Tigers vs Astros Moneyline

The Tigers vs Astros moneyline has Detroit as a -142 favorite, while Houston is a +120 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Astros Spread

The Astros are +1.5 on the spread (-172 to cover), and Detroit is +142 to cover the runline.

Tigers vs Astros Over/Under

Tigers versus Astros on Aug. 18 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -108 and the under set at -112.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 51, or 63%, of the 81 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Detroit has a record of 36-17 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 59 of their 120 opportunities.

The Tigers have posted a record of 58-62-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros have been the underdog on the moneyline 39 total times this season. They've finished 24-15 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Houston has a record of 9-1 (90%).

The Astros have had an over/under set by bookmakers 123 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-64-4).

The Astros have a 61-62-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.6% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has 106 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .357. He has a .261 batting average and a slugging percentage of .401.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 71st in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .242 with 24 doubles, 26 home runs and 54 walks, while slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 119th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.503) and total hits (125) this season.

Zach McKinstry is batting .258 with a .336 OBP and 40 RBI for Detroit this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has accumulated a slugging percentage of .467, a team-high for the Astros. He's batting .280 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 44th in slugging.

Jeremy Pena has collected 115 hits with a .370 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .313 while slugging .485.

He is third in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Yainer Diaz has 16 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 16 walks while batting .254.

Carlos Correa has 21 doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks while batting .277.

Tigers vs Astros Head to Head

4/30/2025: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/29/2025: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/28/2025: 8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/2/2024: 5-2 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-2 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 10/1/2024: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/16/2024: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/15/2024: 13-5 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

13-5 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/14/2024: 4-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/12/2024: 9-3 HOU (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-3 HOU (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/11/2024: 8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!