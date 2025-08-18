Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles.

Red Sox vs Orioles Game Info

Boston Red Sox (68-57) vs. Baltimore Orioles (57-67)

Date: Monday, August 18, 2025

Monday, August 18, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and MASN

Red Sox vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-122) | BAL: (+104)

BOS: (-122) | BAL: (+104) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+172) | BAL: +1.5 (-210)

BOS: -1.5 (+172) | BAL: +1.5 (-210) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Red Sox vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Red Sox) - 7-8, 4.67 ERA vs Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 5-2, 1.43 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Dustin May (7-8) against the Orioles and Trevor Rogers (5-2). May and his team have a record of 7-13-0 against the spread when he starts. May's team has a record of 9-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles have an 8-2-0 record against the spread in Rogers' starts. The Orioles have a 4-2 record in Rogers' six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (57.1%)

Red Sox vs Orioles Moneyline

Boston is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +104 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at the Red Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +172 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are -210.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus Orioles contest on Aug. 18 has been set at 8.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Red Sox vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been favorites in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (58.7%) in those contests.

Boston has a record of 29-21 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 60 of their 124 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox have an against the spread mark of 69-55-0 in 124 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have gone 30-35 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.2% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Baltimore has a 22-27 record (winning 44.9% of its games).

In the 121 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-65-4).

The Orioles have a 56-65-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.3% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston with an OBP of .338, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .454. He's batting .263 on the season.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 64th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Duran will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Trevor Story is batting .258 with 20 doubles, 19 home runs and 25 walks, while slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 81st, his on-base percentage 132nd, and his slugging percentage 85th.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 106 hits this season and has a slash line of .255/.297/.430.

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston in total hits (89) this season while batting .253 with 38 extra-base hits.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has 122 hits with a .350 on-base percentage and a .460 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Orioles. He's batting .279.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 54th in slugging.

Jackson Holliday has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .249. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 130th, and he is 123rd in slugging.

Jordan Westburg is batting .277 with nine doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 15 walks.

Adley Rutschman is batting .227 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks.

Red Sox vs Orioles Head to Head

5/25/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/24/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/24/2025: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/23/2025: 19-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

19-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/3/2025: 8-4 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-4 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/2/2025: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/31/2025: 8-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/11/2024: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/10/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/9/2024: 12-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

