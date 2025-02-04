Who is Announcing Super Bowl LIX? Full Breakdown of This Year's Broadcast Crew and Channel

Super Bowl LIX is almost here as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will take the field in New Orleans on February 9th.

The broadcast crew will feature some familiar faces as FOX Sports is set to televise the big game. Here's what you need to know about those who'll be announcing Super Bowl LIX.

Who is Announcing Super Bowl LIX?

Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will be announcing Super Bowl LIX on the main FOX broadcast.

This will be Burkhardt's second Super Bowl as lead play-by-play announcer. He previously called Super Bowl LVII with Greg Olsen in 2023 when the Chiefs beat the Eagles, 38-35.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will be in the broadcast booth as lead Super Bowl analyst for the first time. Brady has been the lead NFL color commentator for FOX Sports during the 2025 season.

Tom Rinaldi and Erin Andrews will be the sideline reporters for the big game. This is Andrews' fourth time in the role with FOX. Meanwhile, Rinaldi finds himself on the Super Bowl sideline for the second time.

Mike Pereira will be the rules analyst.

When Does Super Bowl LIX Coverage Begin?

FOX will be broadcasting 67 hours of week-long comprehensive Super Bowl LIX programming across FOX, FS1 and FOX Deportes.

This will culminate in 5 and a half hours of live pregame coverage on FOX beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Super Bowl Sunday, February 9th.

You can tune in at 3pm EST to watch the Kick of Destiny 3 live on FOX. Super Bowl LIX will officially kick off at 6:30pm EST.

