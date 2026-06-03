Who Is Announcing Belmont Stakes 2026? This Year's Broadcast Crew and Channel

The 2026 Belmont Stakes takes place this Saturday, June 6th from Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. The 158th running of the Third Jewel of the Triple Crown will again be held at Saratoga as Belmont Park completes its renovation, and this year carries extra weight: it is the final Belmont Stakes at Saratoga before the race returns to a rebuilt Belmont Park in 2027.

Saturday's headliner will air on FOX, with streaming on FOX One. Post time for the 2026 Belmont Stakes is set for 7:04 p.m. ET. Run at 1 1/4 miles at Saratoga rather than its traditional 1 1/2 miles at Belmont, this year's "Test of the Champion" closes out the Triple Crown season. Find out who is announcing the Belmont Stakes in 2026, as well as this year's broadcast crew and channel below!

FanDuel TV will air coverage leading up to and after the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Stay tuned to FanDuel Research for full 2026 Belmont Stakes coverage.

Get ready to bet on the Belmont Stakes winner with FanDuel Racing. Explore the exciting 2026 Belmont promos available on FDR. Stay updated on the Belmont Stakes odds as we approach The Test of the Champion!

New FanDuel Racing users are included in the excitement with a chance to Place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track & get $50 back in Racing Bonus!

Who Is Announcing the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

The FOX Family of Networks will provide wall-to-wall coverage of the entire five-day Belmont Stakes Racing Festival across FOX, FS1, and FS2.

On Saturday, the 2026 Belmont Stakes will air on FOX, with streaming on FOX One.

Legendary voice Frank Mirahmadi, the full-time track announcer at Santa Anita Park who also calls the annual summer meet at Saratoga Race Course, is set to call the 2026 Belmont Stakes. This would be Mirahmadi's third consecutive year announcing the Belmont Stakes.

2026 Belmont Stakes Broadcast Crew

Pre-race coverage will be anchored by veteran studio host Curt Menefee, joined by multiple Grade 1-winning trainer Tom Amoss and retired jockey Richard Migliore.

Hosting from the paddock, Charissa Thompson will be joined by FOX Sports wagering expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica and handicapper Jonathon Kinchen, providing up-to-the-minute wagering analysis.

Emmy Award-winning reporter Tom Rinaldi returns to share Belmont's top stories, with racing analyst Maggie Wolfendale on-site for horseback and trackside coverage of the undercard.

Additionally, Pro Football Hall of Famer and longtime FOX NFL Sunday analyst Terry Bradshaw is expected to make special appearances as part of FOX Sports' Belmont Stakes coverage.

2026 Belmont Stakes Broadcast Schedule

You can tune into FanDuel TV for coverage leading up to and after the 2026 Belmont Stakes.

FOX Sports delivers coverage across the full five-day Racing Festival, running June 3 through 7 live from Saratoga, building toward Saturday's main event.

On Saturday, June 6th, FOX's coverage builds into the afternoon, with the network's pre-race show leading up to the 7:04 p.m. ET post time for the 158th Belmont Stakes.

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds (fanduel.com/belmont-stakes-odds) as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.