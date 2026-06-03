Growth Equity at the Belmont Stakes: Odds, History, and Predictions

The 158th edition of the Belmont Stakes is coming up Saturday, June 6, at Saratoga Race Course. Usually, the race goes on at Belmont Park, but with the New York Racing Association continuing construction of Belmont Park, the race will happen a third and final time at the Spa.

The winner of the Peter Pan Stakes (G3), the traditional New York prep for the Belmont, usually shapes as one of the interesting new shooters in the final jewel of the Triple Crown – and this year, that honor goes to Growth Equity, one of three horses in the Belmont Stakes for trainer Chad Brown. The late-blooming son of Nyquist made his stakes debut in the Peter Pan, and upon deliberation, Brown decided to keep him pointed toward the 1 ¼-mile featured event of the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival.

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Growth Equity Belmont Stakes Odds and Post Positions

The field for the Belmont Stakes was drawn Monday, June 1, in Saratoga Springs. Growth Equity drew a gate near the middle, post 6 in the nine-horse field. It’s a solid post, all things considered – especially since he has some speed and the gate has him outside the other possible speed, but not too far to the outside. Growth Equity was tabbed at 12-1 on the morning line, right in the middle of the trio from the Brown barn.

This is the field for the 2026 Belmont Stakes including post positions, trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML 1 Vitruvian Man Doug O’Neill Antonio Fresu 30-1 2 Powershift Todd Pletcher Luis Saez 12-1 3 Chief Wallabee Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 3-1 4 Renegade Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 2-1 5 Ottinho Chad Brown Dylan Davis 20-1 6 Growth Equity Chad Brown Manny Franco 12-1 7 Commandment Brad Cox John Velazquez 6-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Growth Equity Horse Trainer and Jockey

Growth Equity is trained by Chad Brown for owner Klaravich Stables, the same owner as Emerging Market. Brown has won many of the biggest horse races, but despite being based in New York, he has yet to win the classic in his home state. Brown has started five horses in the Belmont Stakes and hit the board twice across those starts: Gronkowski was second in 2018, and Sierra Leone was third in 2024.

Jockey Manny Franco has the call on Growth Equity. Franco has ridden Growth Equity in two of his four starts: his second-place debut, as well as his four-length maiden win at Aqueduct in March. Flavien Prat had the call in the Peter Pan, but Prat is riding Emerging Market in the Belmont. Franco has ridden in the Belmont Stakes five times, with his best finish coming in his very first ride in 2020 – he won with Tiz the Law. Since then, he has hit the board once, when he was third with Skippylongstocking in 2022.

Growth Equity Race History

Unlike many of his foes in the Belmont Stakes, Growth Equity has actually raced at Saratoga. He debuted last July in a six-furlong maiden special weight at the Spa, stalking the pace and chasing on for second by a length.

That was his only juvenile start. He returned in February in a seven-furlong sprint at Gulfstream Park, settling a few lengths off the pace before chasing on for a runner-up finish, again beaten by a length. It was good enough to make him the 1-9 favorite next out in a one-turn maiden special weight mile at Aqueduct in March, his first longer than a sprint distance. That time, he took a nice step forward – he attended the early pace before opening up to win by 4 ¼ lengths under Manny Franco, who will ride him in the Belmont.

That maiden win earned Growth Equity a ticket to stakes company for his fourth career start. As the even-money favorite in the Peter Pan, he tracked the pace, made a wide bid, and cleared off in the lane to win by two lengths, making a nice positive move forward and a successful stakes debut. He was a Belmont possibility after his Peter Pan victory, but as the field came together, Brown said Growth Equity would be competitive with the horses who were pointing there, and decided to run him.

After that, he freshened up for almost two months and returned to the maiden ranks for his next start, the first race on the Kentucky Derby day card. Even-money odds suggested the public liked the spot, a 1 1/16-mile race on the dirt. Powershift rebounded strongly: he attended the pace set by long shot Time to Strike and took over in the lane, winning by 2 ¾ lengths. He earned a maiden victory … and a ticket to the final leg of the Triple Crown.

Speed ratings are courtesy of Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Figure 5/9/2026 Belmont at the Big A Peter Pan (G3) 1 98 3/20/2026 Aqueduct Maiden special weight 1 94 2/7/2026 Gulfstream Park Maiden special weight 2 90 7/19/2025 Saratoga Maiden special weight 2 73

Growth Equity Belmont Stakes Prediction and Pick

Class is a major question for Growth Equity. He is improving steadily – though he needs a step forward, it’s a reasonable enough one that would get him on par with some of the better contenders in this race. However, it’s one he’ll need to find against the deepest field he has faced to date, going the longest distance he has yet tried.

The pace scenario works well for him. He has tactical speed in a race without a ton of front-end gas. However, whether he can move forward over the 1 ¼-mile distance is a question. He is by Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist, a positive, though he is out of the Grade 3-placed Wildcat Heir mare My Dear Venezuela, a half-sister to Grade 2-placed multiple stakes winner Selva, a productive dam of middle-distance types. This is an underside that suggests that even the 1 ⅛ miles last out would test his stamina and suggests limited upside going an entire furlong more.

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds (fanduel.com/belmont-stakes-odds) as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.