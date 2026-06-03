Emerging Market at the Belmont Stakes: Odds, History, and Predictions

The 158th Belmont Stakes field has been drawn, and the race happens Saturday, June 6, at Saratoga Race Course. Trainer Chad Brown has a three-deep contingent for the Belmont, led by Emerging Market. Though this son of Candy Ride has just three starts behind him, he has been keeping tough company nonetheless, with a Louisiana Derby (G2) win and a Kentucky Derby start among those three outings.

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Emerging Market Belmont Stakes Odds and Post Positions

The Belmont Stakes draw happened Monday, June 1. Emerging Market drew toward the outside, post 8 in the nine-horse field. Though outside posts aren’t the best at Saratoga, they’re not deal-breakers either, and Emerging Market handled a similar post (gate 9 of nine) well when he won the Louisiana Derby two back. He was tabbed at 6-1 on the morning line, the joint fourth choice alongside Commandment.

This is the field for the 2026 Belmont Stakes including post positions, trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML 1 Vitruvian Man Doug O’Neill Antonio Fresu 30-1 2 Powershift Todd Pletcher Luis Saez 12-1 3 Chief Wallabee Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 3-1 4 Renegade Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 2-1 5 Ottinho Chad Brown Dylan Davis 20-1 6 Growth Equity Chad Brown Manny Franco 12-1 7 Commandment Brad Cox John Velazquez 6-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Emerging Market Horse Trainer and Jockey

Emerging Market is trained by Chad Brown for owner Klaravich Stables. Brown has won many of the biggest horse races, but despite being based in New York, he has yet to win the classic in his home state. Brown has started five horses in the Belmont Stakes and hit the board twice across those starts: Gronkowski was second in 2018, and Sierra Leone was third in 2024.

Flavien Prat has been riding big races better than anyone in recent years, and he takes the call on Emerging Market. Though Prat has yet to win the Belmont Stakes, he has never been out of the superfecta in five starts. He rode Hot Rod Charlie to a runner-up finish in 2021, finished third with both Sierra Leone (2024) and Baeza (2024), and was fourth with both We the People (2022) and Angel of Empire (2023).

Emerging Market Race History

Emerging Market broke his maiden on debut in a one-mile, 40-yard maiden special weight on the Sam F. Davis Stakes undercard at Tampa Bay Downs, rallying from midfield to get up by three-quarters of a length. That earned him a ticket to the Triple Crown trail for the Louisiana Derby (G2) on March 21 at Fair Grounds. He was sent off as the 2-1 favorite and delivered, again rallying from midpack and outboxing the far more experienced Pavlovian to score by a head.

The Kentucky Derby was a tough ask for Emerging Market – if he had won it, he would have been the first horse since Leonatus in 1883 to win the Run for the Roses in just his third career start. He chased in range of a fiery early pace, but couldn’t find enough in the lane and flattened out. He ultimately crossed the wire 10th, 7 ¾ lengths behind Golden Tempo.

Speed ratings are courtesy of Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Figure 5/2/2026 Churchill Downs Kentucky Derby (G1) 10 90 3/21/2026 Fair Grounds Louisiana Derby (G2) 1 96 2/7/2026 Tampa Bay Downs Maiden special weight 1 79

Emerging Market Belmont Stakes Prediction and Pick

Inexperience likely hurt Emerging Market in the Kentucky Derby, and now that he has that 1 ¼-mile race underneath him, he could be primed for a better effort returning to the distance for the Belmont Stakes. It’s a positive that Flavien Prat keeps the faith in the final jewel of the Triple Crown, and he ran 1 3/16 miles in the Louisiana Derby well enough to suggest that he still has upside trying the classic distance in the Belmont.

The pace scenario should also set up better for him than it did in the Kentucky Derby. The Derby pace was torrid and set up for the deep closers – the horses settled far behind, where Emerging Market was chasing from. With much less pace in the Belmont, Emerging Market may be able to work a tracking trip, more like he did when he won the Louisiana Derby. The fact that he can battle down the lane and win a close finish also helps, since he won’t be the only one likely to work out a decent trip like that.

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds (fanduel.com/belmont-stakes-odds) as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.