Ottinho at the Belmont Stakes: Odds, History, and Predictions

The field for the 158th Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 6, at Saratoga Race Course has been drawn, and the nine-horse group features a mix of Kentucky Derby contenders and horses trying the Triple Crown series for the first time. One of those new faces to the Classic series is Ottinho, one of three entrants for trainer Chad Brown. Ottinho, a half-brother to Hall of Fame inductee Gun Runner, is making his first start since coming home the runner-up to Further Ado in the Blue Grass (G1) at Keeneland.

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Ottinho Belmont Stakes Odds and Post Positions

The field for the Belmont Stakes was drawn on Monday, June 1. Ottinho drew a perfectly good middle post position, gate 5 in the nine-horse field. He was placed at 20-1 on the morning line, the longest shot of the Chad Brown trio and the second-longest shot of everyone in the field behind only Vitruvian Man. Given his relative lack of stakes form, he should hold as one of the longer shots despite Brown’s tendency to get bet.

This is the field for the 2026 Belmont Stakes including post positions, trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML 1 Vitruvian Man Doug O’Neill Antonio Fresu 30-1 2 Powershift Todd Pletcher Luis Saez 12-1 3 Chief Wallabee Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 3-1 4 Renegade Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 2-1 5 Ottinho Chad Brown Dylan Davis 20-1 6 Growth Equity Chad Brown Manny Franco 12-1 7 Commandment Brad Cox John Velazquez 6-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Ottinho Horse Trainer and Jockey

Ottinho is trained by Chad Brown for Three Chimneys Farm, the same outfit that stands Ottinho’s Hall of Fame half-brother Gun Runner. Brown has won many of the biggest horse races, but despite being based in New York, he has yet to win the classic in his home state. Brown has started five horses in the Belmont Stakes and hit the board twice across those starts: Gronkowski was second in 2018, and Sierra Leone was third in 2024.

Dylan Davis will take the leg up on Ottinho for the first time in the Belmont Stakes. Though Davis is familiar with the New York circuit, this will be only his second ride in the Belmont Stakes. He rode longshot Golden Glider to an eighth-place finish behind Mo Donegal in the 2022 edition of the race.

Ottinho Race History

Ottinho comes into the Belmont Stakes with four races behind him. Both of his starts as a juvenile came in maiden special weight company. He made his debut in a one-turn mile at Aqueduct in November, where he hit the gate, was toward the rear early, and made a mild run in the lane to finish third, beaten two lengths. He moved forward next out when he stretched out to 1 ⅛ miles, setting a contested but ultimately slow pace and winning by a head.

That win earned him a ticket to the Kentucky Derby trail. He returned in February in the Withers Stakes, over the same 1 ⅛-mile trip at Aqueduct. He settled off the pace set by runaway winner Talk to Me Jimmy, chased on in the lane, but was ultimately outfinished for the place – he crossed the wire 11 ½ lengths behind the winner and half a length behind Grittiness in second. In the Blue Grass Stakes (G1), at 1 ⅛ miles at Keeneland, it was a similar story – he never threatened 11-length winner Further Ado, but chased on to grab the place.

Even though a runner-up finish in the Blue Grass got Ottinho enough points to run in the Kentucky Derby if his connections wanted, he was freshened up for the Belmont instead.

Speed ratings are courtesy of Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Figure 4/4/2026 Keeneland Blue Grass (G1) 2 91 2/6/2026 Aqueduct Withers Stakes 3 81 12/31/2025 Aqueduct Maiden special weight 1 93 11/23/2025 Aqueduct Maiden special weight 3 86

Ottinho Belmont Stakes Prediction and Pick

Ottinho has significant class to prove in the Belmont Stakes, as he has never looked a winner in either of his stakes starts so far. However, there are some pieces of upside that give him a long-shot chance, at least at a share.

For one, Ottinho has appealing breeding for the 1 ¼-mile distance. His half-brother Gun Runner won the Breeders’ Cup Classic at 1 ¼ miles and has already produced horses like Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Sierra Leone and Preakness Stakes winner Early Voting. And, on top, he is by Quality Road, a solid enough stamina influence in his own right.

Also, there is a good chance that the pace could be slow in the Belmont Stakes. Whether he can show the same early pace as he did in his maiden race against these classier foes is a question, but the fact that his one win so far came with a forward trip suggests that Dylan Davis will have the option to race Ottinho forward and have him in the picture from the start, as long as he has the stamina to run.

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds (fanduel.com/belmont-stakes-odds) as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.