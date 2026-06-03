Powershift at the Belmont Stakes: Odds, History, and Predictions

Todd Pletcher is always a powerhouse in the Belmont Stakes. In the 158th running of the race, coming up Saturday, June 6 at Saratoga Race Course, Pletcher comes in with a pair. Morning-line favorite Renegade was the runner-up in the Kentucky Derby – but his two-strong contingent also includes Powershift, one of the lighter-raced horses running in the race. He has more to prove classwise compared to his stablemate, but the pace just might be perfect for him.

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Powershift Belmont Stakes Odds and Post Positions

The 2026 Belmont Stakes drew a field of nine that was drawn Monday, June 1, in Saratoga Springs. Powershift drew post 2 – a gate that could help him save ground, but could prove a little challenging if any of the potential speed outside of him, like Growth Equity or maybe even Ottinho, decides to go. He was tabbed at 12-1 on the morning line after his maiden victory on the Kentucky Derby undercard.

This is the field for the 2026 Belmont Stakes including post positions, trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML 1 Vitruvian Man Doug O’Neill Antonio Fresu 30-1 2 Powershift Todd Pletcher Luis Saez 12-1 3 Chief Wallabee Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 3-1 4 Renegade Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 2-1 5 Ottinho Chad Brown Dylan Davis 20-1 6 Growth Equity Chad Brown Manny Franco 12-1 7 Commandment Brad Cox John Velazquez 6-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Powershift Horse Trainer and Jockey

Powershift hails from the barn of Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher, who trains him for owner Repole Stable. Pletcher has started 42 horses in the Belmont Stakes. He has won the race four times: with Rags to Riches in 2007, Palace Malice in 2013, Tapwrit in 2017, and Mo Donegal in 2022. He has hit the board in the Belmont Stakes another 13 times, most recently when Mindframe was the 2024 runner-up.

Powershift will be ridden by jockey Luis Saez, who takes the call on the colt for the first time. Saez has ridden in the Belmont Stakes eight times, and has won the race twice. He won in 2021 with the well-fancied Essential Quality, and also won in 2024 with frontrunning longshot Dornoch. That victory in 2024 came at 1 ¼ miles at Saratoga, the same course and distance as the 2026 edition, since it came during the first year that the New York Racing Association moved the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival upstate for construction.

Powershift Race History

Powershift debuted February 7 in a one-mile, 40-yard maiden special weight on the Tampa Bay Derby undercard. He was sent off the even-money favorite in his debut, but was outbattled in the lane by Emerging Market, a foe he will face again in the Belmont Stakes. Even so, he ran a very courageous race in that runner-up effort. The leading pair crossed the wire 13 ½ lengths clear of the rest of the field, suggesting their comparative quality.

That three-quarter-length defeat was still good enough to earn Powershift a quick ticket to a bigger race. He returned in the Tampa Bay Derby (G3), where he was bet down to 7-2. The Kentucky Derby trail proved too much, too soon, as he only mustered a no-threat sixth-place finish behind The Puma.

After that, he freshened up for almost two months and returned to the maiden ranks for his next start, the first race on the Kentucky Derby day card. Even-money odds suggested the public liked the spot, a 1 1/16-mile race on the dirt. Powershift rebounded strongly: he attended the pace set by long shot Time to Strike and took over in the lane, winning by 2 ¾ lengths. He earned a maiden victory … and a ticket to the final leg of the Triple Crown.

Speed ratings are courtesy of Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Figure 5/2/2026 Churchill Downs Maiden special weight 1 91 3/7/2026 Tampa Bay Downs Tampa Bay Derby (G3) 6 80 2/7/2026 Tampa Bay Downs Maiden special weight 2 78

Powershift Belmont Stakes Prediction and Pick

Class is a major question for Powershift, because he now faces world-class competition despite the fact that he was not up to the challenge the last time he tried stakes company. However, that was three months ago, and he has had some time to grow up a bit, gain some experience in a maiden race, and get that maiden-breaking win. He’ll still need a step forward to be a winner against this tougher group, but his maiden win showed that he is going the right way and that his strong debut against Emerging Market wasn’t a fluke.

The pace could work out very well for Powershift. Unlike the Kentucky Derby, the Belmont Stakes does not have a surfeit of speed – meaning the talented dark bay’s tendency to be forward should help him get a good trip. Though drawing inside the other possible speed could be a challenge, the fact that he is fast enough to be forward and tactical enough to win even if he is outjumped to the front early, combined with the presence of aggressive rider Luis Saez, all bodes well for a stalk-and-pounce trip.

On pedigree, he’s not a slam dunk for 1 ¼ miles, but the distance is worth trying. Sire Constitution is a Florida Derby (G1) winner and a son of Belmont Stakes super-sire Tapit. He is out of a mare by Quiet American, a positive enough influence to try a Classic distance, though his female family is more oriented to sprint or middle distances.

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds (fanduel.com/belmont-stakes-odds) as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.