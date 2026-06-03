Game 1 Tonight NBA Finals 2026 · Best Bets Today · FanDuel Sportsbook Best Wemby Bets Tonight: NBA Finals Game 1 Prop Picks on FanDuel

23.2 PPG Playoffs 10.8 RPG Playoffs 3.5 BPG Playoffs 51% FG% Playoffs

Victor Wembanyama steps onto the NBA's biggest stage tonight when the San Antonio Spurs host the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC). He is the most bet-on player in these playoffs — and with good reason. But the FanDuel prop board for tonight raises real questions about where the value actually sits. We break down every major Wemby line, the best bets for Game 1, and what the Knicks' defensive scheme means for each market.

Wembanyama Full FanDuel Prop Board — Game 1

Here is every major Victor Wembanyama prop available on FanDuel Sportsbook for tonight's Game 1:

Prop Line Over Under Points 27.5 -113 -113 Rebounds 11.5 -125 -103 Assists 2.5 -160 +124 Blocks 3.5 -132 +100 3-Pointers Made 2.5 +144 -186 Points + Assists 29.5 -118 -112 Points + Rebounds 39.5 -122 -104 PRA (Pts+Reb+Ast) 43.5 -102 -125 Steals 1.5 +194 -270 Double-Double — -650 +430

*All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 3, 2026. Lines subject to change — always confirm before wagering.

Points Prop: Under 27.5 — The Sharp Play

Wembanyama Points — Under 27.5 FanDuel · Game 1 · June 3 -113 Playoff PPG: 23.2 RS PPG: 25.0 Shot attempts: 15.2/g (↓ from 16.9) U27.5 in 4 of last 6 The points prop is the most contested Wemby market heading into tonight, and the under is the sharper play at -113. The market is pricing Wembanyama based on his WCF ceiling — including the historic 41-point, 24-rebound Game 1 against Oklahoma City — but the underlying volume data tells a different story. Wembanyama is averaging 23.2 points per game in the 2026 playoffs, down from his 25.0 regular-season average, while taking just 15.2 field goal attempts per game versus 16.9 in the regular season. He has gone under 26.5 points in four of his last six games. The line has been inflated to 27.5 off the back of his best individual performances, not his median output. The matchup compounds the case. New York's primary Wembanyama defender, OG Anunoby, is statistically the player who has held Wemby to the fewest points per 100 half-court matchups of any defender in the league since he was drafted. The Knicks will pack the paint, force Wembanyama to the perimeter, and accept some three-point attempts rather than concede easy post-up finishes. The SportsLine Projection Model projects Wembanyama for 29.4 points — which leans over. But FanDuel Research's own analyst is on the under, noting Wembanyama has averaged just 23.2 PPG in these playoffs while shooting volume is measurably down from the regular season. Both views have merit, which is exactly what -113 pricing at a key number should reflect. ✅ Case For Under23.2 playoff PPG, reduced shot volume, and the best individual Wemby defender in the league guarding him. Four of his last six games have gone under this line. ❌ Case AgainstThis is the NBA Finals — biggest stage of his career. He averaged 32.3 PPG in the Spurs' WCF wins and is at home at Frost Bank Center. The ceiling is real. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Wemby Points Under 27.5 — Spurs vs. Knicks Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 — The Best Bet on the Board

Wembanyama Rebounds — Over 11.5 FanDuel · Game 1 · June 3 -125 Playoff RPG: 10.8 WCF RPG: 10.9 vs. MIN: 15.5 RPG Cleared 11.5 in 4 of 5 vs. MIN This is the strongest bet on the Wembanyama board tonight. Even when Wembanyama's scoring output has been modest — including relative offensive struggles against the Timberwolves — he has been a dominant rebounding force throughout these playoffs. Against Minnesota in the second round, Wembanyama averaged 15.5 rebounds per game and cleared 11.5 boards in four of the five games he played meaningful minutes. Even when held to sub-par scoring, the rebounds piled up. The one game he fell short was Game 6 — when the Spurs led by 26 and Wembanyama was pulled early with the game decided. The Knicks' defensive scheme actually helps the rebounding case. New York will pack the paint and force perimeter shots from the Spurs — more long-distance attempts mean more long rebounds, and Wembanyama is among the best in the league at tracking them down. Mitchell Robinson is questionable with a hand injury, which further opens the glass. ✅ Case For OverHit this line in 4 of 5 games vs. MIN even during a scoring slump. Robinson questionable. Knicks' perimeter-first scheme creates more long rebounds. Home crowd elevates effort. ❌ Case AgainstKAT's strong lower body was effective keeping Wembanyama off the glass in spots vs. Minnesota. A Knicks blowout could mean garbage-time minutes that kill the prop. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Wemby Rebounds Over 11.5 — Spurs vs. Knicks Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Blocks Prop: Under 3.5 — The Hidden Value

Wembanyama Blocks — Under 3.5 FanDuel · Game 1 · June 3 +100 Playoff BPG: 3.5 RS BPG: 3.1 KAT 3P%: 48.9% playoffs At +100 on the under at 3.5, you're getting even money on a prop the matchup directly undermines. Karl-Anthony Towns has shot 48.9% from three-point range in these playoffs — and New York's entire game plan is expected to involve pulling Towns to the perimeter on offense, dragging Wembanyama away from his natural habitat near the basket. Every step Wembanyama takes toward the arc to contest a KAT three is one fewer step he takes to block a drive. This is a different offensive profile than OKC presented. The Thunder attacked the paint aggressively. The Knicks will stretch the floor. Wembanyama's block totals are directly tied to how many times opponents attack the basket — and the Knicks have no intention of playing into his strengths. ✅ Case For UnderKAT at 48.9% from three pulls Wemby off the blocks. Knicks' scheme is perimeter-first, not paint-attack. Even money at +100 on a tactically grounded angle. ❌ Case AgainstWembanyama's 3.5 BPG playoff average is exactly the line. He's capable of 5 or 6 blocks in a single game regardless of scheme. His instincts and length are elite. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Wemby Blocks Under 3.5 — Spurs vs. Knicks Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Assists & Combo Props

Assists Over 2.5 (-160) — Skip It

Wembanyama is averaging 3.1 assists per game in the WCF and is an improving playmaker. But -160 juice on a 2.5 line is simply too expensive. You're paying heavy vig for a prop that's only marginally favored to hit based on his postseason averages. Pass.

Points + Rebounds Over 39.5 (-122) — Interesting

If you're buying the rebounds over (11.5) and at least average scoring (~23–25 points), the P+R combo at 39.5 is mathematically reachable. The -122 price is reasonable given the rebounds case above. This is a cleaner two-stat play than PRA, which requires the assists to cooperate too.

PRA Over 43.5 (-102) — The Best Combo Value

Nearly even money on a combined stat line that Wembanyama — averaging 37.5 PRA this postseason — would need to modestly outpace. At -102, this is one of the only Wemby props where the juice isn't eating into the value. Worth considering as part of a same-game parlay on FanDuel.

The OG Anunoby Factor: The Most Important Context

Key stat: Since Wembanyama entered the league, OG Anunoby has held him to the fewest points per 100 half-court matchups of any defender in the NBA. This is a consistent, repeatable defensive advantage that the Knicks built their Finals preparation around.

Anunoby is averaging 1.6 steals per game in these playoffs and was New York's best individual defender in the ECF. His combination of length, lateral quickness, and positional IQ makes him uniquely equipped to bother Wembanyama on isolation possessions without fouling.

Paint packing: Knicks ranked 1st in defensive rating this postseason. Their first priority is limiting Wemby's uncontested dunks and drop-step finishes.

Knicks ranked 1st in defensive rating this postseason. Their first priority is limiting Wemby's uncontested dunks and drop-step finishes. Perimeter forcing: Every time Wemby catches on the block, expect an immediate double or hard hedge to push him to mid-range or three-point attempts.

Every time Wemby catches on the block, expect an immediate double or hard hedge to push him to mid-range or three-point attempts. Free throw disruption: Knicks will guard his catches early rather than fouling on drives — limiting his trips to the line where he shoots 89.5%.

Knicks will guard his catches early rather than fouling on drives — limiting his trips to the line where he shoots 89.5%. KAT perimeter bait: Towns at the arc forces Wemby to choose: stay home and give KAT open threes, or close out and vacate the paint.

Best Bet Summary: Best NBA Finals Props Today

✅ Top Pick · FanDuel Wembanyama Rebounds — Over 11.5 (-125) The strongest individual prop on the board. Cleared this line in 4 of 5 games during his scoring slump vs. Minnesota. Mitchell Robinson is questionable. The Knicks' perimeter scheme creates more long rebounds. The most reliable Wemby bet tonight regardless of how the scoring goes. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Wemby Rebounds Over 11.5 — NBA Finals Game 1 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

🎯 Value Play · FanDuel Wembanyama Points — Under 27.5 (-113) Playoff PPG of 23.2, reduced shot volume (15.2 attempts vs. 16.9 regular season), and OG Anunoby — statistically the best individual Wemby defender in the league — guarding him tonight. The line of 27.5 is built on ceiling games, not medians. The under is the sharper play. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Wemby Points Under 27.5 — NBA Finals Game 1 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

🎯 Value Play · FanDuel Wembanyama Blocks — Under 3.5 (+100) Even money on a prop directly undermined by the Knicks' specific game plan. KAT at 48.9% from three pulls Wemby away from rim protection. This is a matchup-driven under at a strong price. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Wemby Blocks Under 3.5 — NBA Finals Game 1 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

💡 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel Rebounds Over 11.5 + Points Under 27.5 + Blocks Under 3.5 All three legs are grounded in the same thesis: the Knicks' defensive scheme limits Wemby's scoring and blocks while leaving the glass open. As a same-game parlay on FanDuel, these legs correlate positively — a low-scoring Wemby game is exactly the scenario where under-block totals and rebound overs also hit together. FanDuel Sportsbook Build a Wemby Same-Game Parlay — NBA Finals on FanDuel Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

❌ Fade · FanDuel Assists Over 2.5 (-160) Too much juice on a modest line. -160 for a prop he averages 3.1 on is bad value. Skip entirely and redirect toward the rebounds or blocks markets instead.

FAQ: Best NBA Props Today & NBA Finals Best Bets

What is the best Wembanyama prop bet tonight on FanDuel? The best Wembanyama prop bet for Game 1 on FanDuel is Rebounds Over 11.5 at -125. He cleared this line in 4 of 5 games against Minnesota even during a scoring slump, Mitchell Robinson is questionable, and the Knicks' perimeter-first scheme creates more long rebounds for Wembanyama to track down.

What are the best NBA Finals best bets today? Beyond Wembanyama, the best NBA Finals best bets for Game 1 on FanDuel include Jalen Brunson Over 6.5 assists (cleared this line in all three regular-season games vs. the Spurs this season), the Over 218.5 total, and Wembanyama Rebounds Over 11.5 as the anchor prop.

What are Wembanyama's playoff stats heading into the NBA Finals? Through 17 playoff games, Victor Wembanyama is averaging 23.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. He won the Western Conference Finals MVP after averaging 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks across seven games against Oklahoma City.

Who will guard Wembanyama for the Knicks in Game 1? OG Anunoby is expected to be the Knicks' primary Wembanyama defender. Anunoby has statistically held Wembanyama to the fewest points per 100 half-court matchups of any player in the league since Wemby was drafted. The Knicks will also rotate Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson (questionable) on him.

What time does NBA Finals Game 1 tip off tonight? NBA Finals Game 1 tips off tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, broadcast on ABC. The San Antonio Spurs are 4.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Is Mitchell Robinson playing in Game 1 tonight? Mitchell Robinson is listed as questionable for Game 1 with a hand injury. He arrived at Tuesday's practice without visible hand support and is expected to play, but his effectiveness could be limited. If Robinson is reduced or unavailable, Wembanyama's rebounding opportunities near the basket increase significantly.