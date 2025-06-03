Who Is Announcing Belmont Stakes 2025? This Year's Broadcast Crew and Channel

The 2025 Belmont Stakes takes place this Saturday, June 7th from Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. The Third Jewel of the Triple Crown will again be held at Saratoga as Belmont Park continues renovation.

Saturday's headliner will air on Fox and FS1. Find out who is announcing the Belmont Stakes in 2025, as well as this year's broadcast crew and channel below!

Who is Announcing the 2025 Belmont Stakes?

The FOX Family of Networks will show all 25 Stakes races across FOX, FS1, and FS2.

On Saturday, the 2025 Belmont Stakes will air on FOX and FS1.

Legendary voice Frank Mirahmadi -- the full-time track announcer at Santa Anita Park -- will call the 2025 Belmont Stakes. This will be Mirahmadi's second year announcing the Belmont Stakes.

2025 Belmont Stakes Broadcast Crew

Pre-race coverage will be anchored by Curt Menefee and joined by long-time trainer Tom Amoss alongside former jockey Richard Migliore.

Emmy Award-winning reporter Tom Rinaldi returns to share Belmont's top stories, with racing analyst Maggie Wolfendale on-site for horseback and trackside coverage.

Additionally, longtime FOX NFL Sunday analyst Terry Bradshaw will make special appearances ahead of Saturday's Belmont Stakes.

2025 Belmont Stakes Broadcast Schedule

All times are Eastern.

FOX's coverage of the 2025 Belmont Stakes begins on Wednesday, June 4th at 12:30 p.m. on FS2. That continues into Thursday before the weekend action hits.

On Saturday, FS1 will begin showing the pre-races at 10:30am before shifting to FOX at 2:30pm.

2025 Belmont Stakes coverage airs on FOX and FS1 from 4pm to 7:30pm.

