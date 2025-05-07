Which WNBA Teams Have Won the Most Championships?

Since its inception in 1997, the WNBA has undergone numerous changes to its postseason structure and the league as a whole.

Teams have disbanded, while new ones have been introduced. Postseason matchups have evolved from single-elimination games to a best-of series.

Throughout these changes, certain teams have achieved more success than others. So, which WNBA teams have the most championship wins?

WNBA Teams With Most Championships

Three WNBA teams are tied for the most championship wins: the Minnesota Lynx, Seattle Storm, and the now-disbanded Houston Comets. Each of these teams hold four championship titles. Let's go through each of them.

Houston Comets

Championship title years : 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000

: 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000 Playoff appearances: 9 out of 12 seasons

The Houston Comets were a commanding force in the WNBA until their disbandment in 2008. Their most impressive stretch came in the late 1990s when Cynthia Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes, and Tina Thompson led the Comets to the first four championships in WNBA history. No other team has replicated the feat of winning four consecutive championships.

Minnesota Lynx

Championship title years : 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2017

: 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2017 Playoff appearances: 15 out of 26 seasons

The Minnesota Lynx dominated much of the 2010s, with a run that included three key players who were present for all four victories -- Maya Moore, Rebekkah Brunson, and Seimone Augustus.

Most recently, the Lynx reached the championship in 2024 but were defeated by the New York Liberty, losing the series 3-2.

Seattle Storm

Championship title years : 2004, 2010, 2018, and 2020

: 2004, 2010, 2018, and 2020 Playoff appearances: 19 out of 25 seasons

The Seattle Storm have been consistent postseason contenders. A cornerstone of their success was Sue Bird, who spent 19 seasons with the team and played a role in all four of their championship wins.

In 2024, the Storm made it to the postseason with a 25-15 regular season record but were eliminated by the Las Vegas Aces in the First Round.

How Many Championships Does Each WNBA Team Have?

Here are the number of championships each WNBA team has, excluding defunct teams that never won.

Team Championship Titles Houston Comets (defunct) 4 Minnseota Lynx 4 Seattle Storm 4 Detroit Shock (defunct) 3 Los Angeles Sparks 3 Phoenix Mercury 3 Las Vegas Aces 2 View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Won the WNBA Championship in 2024?

In 2024, the New York Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx to secure their first championship.

Prior to last year, the Liberty had never won a title despite having made the playoffs in 19 out of 28 seasons.

Which WNBA Teams Have Never Won a Championship?

There are four current WNBA teams who have never won a championship: the Atlanta Dream, Connecticut Sun, Dallas Wings, and newly added Golden State Valkyries.

The 2025 season will mark the debut of the Valkyries.

The Dallas Wings, established in 1998, are the only team -- other than the Valkyries -- to have never reached the WNBA Finals.

