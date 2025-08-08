Astros vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8

Odds updated as of 1:14 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees.

Astros vs Yankees Game Info

Houston Astros (64-51) vs. New York Yankees (61-54)

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Friday, August 8, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: Apple TV+

Astros vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-118) | NYY: (-100)

HOU: (-118) | NYY: (-100) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+146) | NYY: +1.5 (-178)

HOU: -1.5 (+146) | NYY: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Astros vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 9-5, 2.47 ERA vs Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 1-2, 4.58 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (9-5) to the mound, while Cam Schlittler (1-2) will take the ball for the Yankees. Brown's team is 12-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Brown starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-7. The Yankees have a 1-3-0 record against the spread in Schlittler's starts. The Yankees were the moneyline underdog for two Schlittler starts this season -- they split the games.

Astros vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (54.8%)

Astros vs Yankees Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Yankees, Houston is the favorite at -118, and New York is -100 playing at home.

Astros vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are at +1.5 on the runline against the Astros. The Yankees are -178 to cover the spread, and the Astros are +146.

Astros vs Yankees Over/Under

Astros versus Yankees on Aug. 8 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -114 and the under set at -106.

Astros vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Astros have won in 41, or 53.2%, of the 77 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Houston has a record of 37-31 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 49 of their 114 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros are 57-57-0 against the spread in their 114 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have won 35.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (6-11).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, New York has a 5-8 record (winning just 38.5% of its games).

The Yankees have played in 114 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-57-6).

The Yankees have collected a 48-66-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston in slugging percentage (.458) thanks to 37 extra-base hits. He has a .280 batting average and an on-base percentage of .341.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging among all qualified batters in the majors.

Altuve will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .261 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Jeremy Pena has 109 hits and an OBP of .379, both of which lead the Astros this season. He's batting .324 and slugging .494.

Among qualifiers, he ranks second in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Pena heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBIs.

Yainer Diaz has collected 99 base hits, an OBP of .284 and a slugging percentage of .424 this season.

Diaz has recorded at least one base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run and six RBIs.

Christian Walker has been key for Houston with 98 hits, an OBP of .298 plus a slugging percentage of .397.

Walker has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has a team-best OBP (.446) and slugging percentage (.702), and leads the Yankees in hits (130, while batting .339).

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage.

Cody Bellinger has 20 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .275. He's slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Anthony Volpe has 24 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 37 walks while batting .221.

Paul Goldschmidt has 25 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks while batting .281.

