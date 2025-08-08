Tigers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8

Odds updated as of 1:14 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Detroit Tigers take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Tigers vs Angels Game Info

Detroit Tigers (66-50) vs. Los Angeles Angels (55-60)

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Friday, August 8, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSW

Tigers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-330) | LAA: (+265)

DET: (-330) | LAA: (+265) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-146) | LAA: +1.5 (+122)

DET: -1.5 (-146) | LAA: +1.5 (+122) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Tigers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 11-3, 2.18 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 6-8, 4.59 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Tarik Skubal (11-3, 2.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Kyle Hendricks (6-8, 4.59 ERA). When Skubal starts, his team is 11-9-0 against the spread this season. Skubal's team is 13-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Angels have a 13-8-0 record against the spread in Hendricks' starts. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in 17 of Hendricks' starts this season, and they went 8-9 in those matchups.

Tigers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (71.4%)

Tigers vs Angels Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -330 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +265 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Angels Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Tigers are -146 to cover, and the Angels are +122.

Tigers vs Angels Over/Under

Tigers versus Angels on Aug. 8 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Tigers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 45, or 62.5%, of the 72 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Detroit this season, with a -330 moneyline set for this game.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 54 of their 110 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers are 55-55-0 against the spread in their 110 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 82 total times this season. They've gone 38-44 in those games.

Los Angeles has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +265 or longer.

The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers 113 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 59 of those games (59-49-5).

The Angels have put together a 62-51-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.9% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit with an OBP of .369 this season while batting .273 with 55 walks and 58 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .424.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 83rd in slugging.

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .243 with 23 doubles, 24 home runs and 46 walks. He's slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .330.

He ranks 115th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging in MLB.

Torkelson enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a home run and an RBI.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.502) and total hits (116) this season.

Zach McKinstry is batting .269 with a .348 OBP and 38 RBI for Detroit this season.

McKinstry has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward paces the Angels with 100 hits. He's batting .231 and slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 137th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 121st and he is 32nd in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel is slugging .395 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .362.

He is currently 45th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Zach Neto has 23 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .267.

Jo Adell has 14 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 27 walks while batting .229.

Tigers vs Angels Head to Head

5/4/2025: 13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/3/2025: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/2/2025: 9-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

9-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/1/2025: 10-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/29/2024: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/30/2024: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/29/2024: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/28/2024: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/27/2024: 5-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/17/2023: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

