Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 8
There is a lot to be excited about on today's MLB schedule, including the New York Mets playing the Milwaukee Brewers. Check out at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Chase Burns
- Records: Pirates (50-66), Reds (60-56)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -108
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 54.39%
- Pirates Win Probability: 45.61%
Athletics at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. J.T. Ginn
- Records: Orioles (52-63), Athletics (51-66)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -120
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 50.83%
- Athletics Win Probability: 49.17%
Houston Astros at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Hunter Brown
- Records: Yankees (61-54), Astros (64-51)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -118
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 54.82%
- Yankees Win Probability: 45.18%
Los Angeles Angels at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Kyle Hendricks
- Records: Tigers (66-50), Angels (55-60)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -330
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +265
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 71.35%
- Angels Win Probability: 28.65%
Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Edward Cabrera
- Records: Braves (48-66), Marlins (56-58)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -116
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 50.28%
- Braves Win Probability: 49.72%
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Tanner Bibee
- Records: White Sox (42-73), Guardians (59-55)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -164
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 52.70%
- White Sox Win Probability: 47.30%
Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, CW33 and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Cristopher Sanchez
- Records: Rangers (60-56), Phillies (65-49)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -132
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 52.68%
- Rangers Win Probability: 47.32%
Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Seth Lugo
- Records: Twins (54-60), Royals (57-58)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -134
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 55.95%
- Royals Win Probability: 44.05%
New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Kodai Senga
- Records: Brewers (70-44), Mets (63-52)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -124
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 56.43%
- Mets Win Probability: 43.57%
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSMW and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Matthew Boyd
- Records: Cardinals (58-58), Cubs (66-48)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -156
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 54.24%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 45.76%
Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Austin Gomber
- Records: Diamondbacks (54-61), Rockies (30-84)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -225
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +188
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 68.46%
- Rockies Win Probability: 31.54%
Boston Red Sox at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Walker Buehler
- Records: Padres (64-51), Red Sox (64-52)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -188
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 63.02%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 36.98%
Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Drew Rasmussen
- Records: Mariners (63-53), Rays (57-59)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -132
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 51.16%
- Rays Win Probability: 48.84%
Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Max Scherzer
- Records: Dodgers (66-49), Blue Jays (68-48)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -156
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 54.90%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.10%
Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants
Game Info
- When: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Kai-Wei Teng vs. Jake Irvin
- Records: Giants (58-57), Nationals (45-69)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 61.19%
- Nationals Win Probability: 38.81%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.