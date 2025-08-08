Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 8

There is a lot to be excited about on today's MLB schedule, including the New York Mets playing the Milwaukee Brewers. Check out at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Chase Burns

Mitch Keller vs. Chase Burns Records: Pirates (50-66), Reds (60-56)

Pirates (50-66), Reds (60-56) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Reds Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 54.39%

54.39% Pirates Win Probability: 45.61%

Athletics at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-CA

MASN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. J.T. Ginn

Tomoyuki Sugano vs. J.T. Ginn Records: Orioles (52-63), Athletics (51-66)

Orioles (52-63), Athletics (51-66) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 50.83%

50.83% Athletics Win Probability: 49.17%

Houston Astros at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Hunter Brown

Cam Schlittler vs. Hunter Brown Records: Yankees (61-54), Astros (64-51)

Yankees (61-54), Astros (64-51) Astros Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Yankees Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 54.82%

54.82% Yankees Win Probability: 45.18%

Los Angeles Angels at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSW

FDSDET and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Kyle Hendricks

Tarik Skubal vs. Kyle Hendricks Records: Tigers (66-50), Angels (55-60)

Tigers (66-50), Angels (55-60) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -330

-330 Angels Moneyline Odds: +265

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 71.35%

71.35% Angels Win Probability: 28.65%

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSFL

FDSSO and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Edward Cabrera

Bryce Elder vs. Edward Cabrera Records: Braves (48-66), Marlins (56-58)

Braves (48-66), Marlins (56-58) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Braves Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 50.28%

50.28% Braves Win Probability: 49.72%

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and CLEG

CHSN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Tanner Bibee

Aaron Civale vs. Tanner Bibee Records: White Sox (42-73), Guardians (59-55)

White Sox (42-73), Guardians (59-55) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 52.70%

52.70% White Sox Win Probability: 47.30%

Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: MLB Network, CW33 and NBCS-PH

MLB Network, CW33 and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Merrill Kelly vs. Cristopher Sanchez Records: Rangers (60-56), Phillies (65-49)

Rangers (60-56), Phillies (65-49) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 52.68%

52.68% Rangers Win Probability: 47.32%

Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and FDSKC

MNNT and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Seth Lugo

Joe Ryan vs. Seth Lugo Records: Twins (54-60), Royals (57-58)

Twins (54-60), Royals (57-58) Twins Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Royals Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 55.95%

55.95% Royals Win Probability: 44.05%

New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and SNY

FDSWI and SNY Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Kodai Senga

Brandon Woodruff vs. Kodai Senga Records: Brewers (70-44), Mets (63-52)

Brewers (70-44), Mets (63-52) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Mets Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 56.43%

56.43% Mets Win Probability: 43.57%

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSMW and MARQ

MLB Network, FDSMW and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Matthew Boyd

Michael McGreevy vs. Matthew Boyd Records: Cardinals (58-58), Cubs (66-48)

Cardinals (58-58), Cubs (66-48) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 54.24%

54.24% Cardinals Win Probability: 45.76%

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and COLR

ARID and COLR Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Austin Gomber

Zac Gallen vs. Austin Gomber Records: Diamondbacks (54-61), Rockies (30-84)

Diamondbacks (54-61), Rockies (30-84) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -225

-225 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 68.46%

68.46% Rockies Win Probability: 31.54%

Boston Red Sox at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and NESN

SDPA and NESN Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Walker Buehler

Nick Pivetta vs. Walker Buehler Records: Padres (64-51), Red Sox (64-52)

Padres (64-51), Red Sox (64-52) Padres Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 63.02%

63.02% Red Sox Win Probability: 36.98%

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSSUN

ROOT Sports NW and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Drew Rasmussen

Luis Castillo vs. Drew Rasmussen Records: Mariners (63-53), Rays (57-59)

Mariners (63-53), Rays (57-59) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Rays Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 51.16%

51.16% Rays Win Probability: 48.84%

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SNET

SportsNet LA and SNET Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Max Scherzer

Clayton Kershaw vs. Max Scherzer Records: Dodgers (66-49), Blue Jays (68-48)

Dodgers (66-49), Blue Jays (68-48) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 54.90%

54.90% Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.10%

Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants

Game Info

When: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MASN2

NBCS-BA and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Kai-Wei Teng vs. Jake Irvin

Kai-Wei Teng vs. Jake Irvin Records: Giants (58-57), Nationals (45-69)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 61.19%

61.19% Nationals Win Probability: 38.81%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.