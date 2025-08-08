Pirates vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8
Odds updated as of 1:14 a.m.
MLB action on Friday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates playing the Cincinnati Reds.
Pirates vs Reds Game Info
- Pittsburgh Pirates (50-66) vs. Cincinnati Reds (60-56)
- Date: Friday, August 8, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: Apple TV+
Pirates vs Reds Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: PIT: (-108) | CIN: (-108)
- Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-196) | CIN: -1.5 (+162)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Pirates vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 5-10, 3.89 ERA vs Chase Burns (Reds) - 0-3, 6.04 ERA
The Pirates will give the ball to Mitch Keller (5-10, 3.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Chase Burns (0-3, 6.04 ERA). Keller and his team have a record of 14-8-0 against the spread when he starts. When Keller starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-4. The Reds have a 1-5-0 record against the spread in Burns' starts. The Reds have a 1-3 record in Burns' four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Pirates vs Reds Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Reds win (54.4%)
Pirates vs Reds Moneyline
- Cincinnati is the underdog, -108 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -108 favorite at home.
Pirates vs Reds Spread
Pirates vs Reds Over/Under
- Pirates versus Reds on Aug. 8 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.
Pirates vs Reds Betting Trends
- The Pirates have come away with 15 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Pittsburgh has a record of 15-19 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -108 or more on the moneyline.
- The Pirates' games have gone over the total in 43 of their 108 opportunities.
- The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 57-51-0 in 108 games with a line this season.
- The Reds have compiled a 31-30 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50.8% of those games).
- Cincinnati has a record of 31-30 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (50.8%).
- In the 109 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-61-5).
- The Reds have a 58-51-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.2% of the time).
Pirates Player Leaders
- Oneil Cruz has 79 hits, which ranks first among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .208 with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .305 and a slugging percentage of .404.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 158th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 125th, and he is 102nd in slugging.
- Andrew McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.333) this season, fueled by 90 hits. He's batting .249 while slugging .384.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 100th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage.
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.382) powered by 37 extra-base hits.
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been key for Pittsburgh with 91 hits, an OBP of .308 plus a slugging percentage of .332.
- Kiner-Falefa heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .263 with an RBI.
Reds Player Leaders
- Elly De La Cruz has 124 hits with a .474 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Reds. He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .355.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 36th in slugging.
- TJ Friedl paces his team with a .376 OBP. He has a batting average of .278 while slugging .403.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage.
- Spencer Steer has 15 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks while batting .234.
- Matt McLain is batting .226 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 walks.
Pirates vs Reds Head to Head
- 8/7/2025: 7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 5/21/2025: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/20/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 5/19/2025: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/13/2025: 4-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 4/12/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/11/2025: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 9/22/2024: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 9/21/2024: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 9/20/2024: 8-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
