Pirates vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8

Odds updated as of 1:14 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates playing the Cincinnati Reds.

Pirates vs Reds Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (50-66) vs. Cincinnati Reds (60-56)

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Friday, August 8, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: Apple TV+

Pirates vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-108) | CIN: (-108)

PIT: (-108) | CIN: (-108) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-196) | CIN: -1.5 (+162)

PIT: +1.5 (-196) | CIN: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Pirates vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 5-10, 3.89 ERA vs Chase Burns (Reds) - 0-3, 6.04 ERA

The Pirates will give the ball to Mitch Keller (5-10, 3.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Chase Burns (0-3, 6.04 ERA). Keller and his team have a record of 14-8-0 against the spread when he starts. When Keller starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-4. The Reds have a 1-5-0 record against the spread in Burns' starts. The Reds have a 1-3 record in Burns' four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (54.4%)

Pirates vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is the underdog, -108 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -108 favorite at home.

Pirates vs Reds Spread

Pirates vs Reds Over/Under

Pirates versus Reds on Aug. 8 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Pirates vs Reds Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with 15 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 15-19 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -108 or more on the moneyline.

The Pirates' games have gone over the total in 43 of their 108 opportunities.

The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 57-51-0 in 108 games with a line this season.

The Reds have compiled a 31-30 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50.8% of those games).

Cincinnati has a record of 31-30 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (50.8%).

In the 109 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-61-5).

The Reds have a 58-51-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.2% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has 79 hits, which ranks first among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .208 with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .305 and a slugging percentage of .404.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 158th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 125th, and he is 102nd in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.333) this season, fueled by 90 hits. He's batting .249 while slugging .384.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 100th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.382) powered by 37 extra-base hits.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been key for Pittsburgh with 91 hits, an OBP of .308 plus a slugging percentage of .332.

Kiner-Falefa heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .263 with an RBI.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 124 hits with a .474 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Reds. He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 36th in slugging.

TJ Friedl paces his team with a .376 OBP. He has a batting average of .278 while slugging .403.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has 15 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks while batting .234.

Matt McLain is batting .226 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 walks.

Pirates vs Reds Head to Head

8/7/2025: 7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/21/2025: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/20/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/19/2025: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/13/2025: 4-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/12/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/11/2025: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/22/2024: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/21/2024: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/20/2024: 8-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

