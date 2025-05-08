Which WNBA Players Have Won the Most Championships?

While hoisting the championship trophy in the air is the ultimate goal for every WNBA player, only a few have been able to achieve this more than once.

Below are the WNBA players who have won the most WNBA championship rings over the years.

WNBA Players With Most Championship Rings

There is just one WNBA player who has 5 championship rings, Rebekkah Brunson. There are six players that are tied for the second-most with 4 rings. Let's go through each player.

Rebekkah Brunson - 5

Championships : 2005, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017

: 2005, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017 Seasons played: 15

Forward Rebekkah Brunson holds the record for the most rings in WNBA history, with a total of 5 championships. She started her career with the defunct Sacramento Monarchs, playing 6 seasons (2004-2009) and securing one championship. Brunson then joined the Minnesota Lynx, where she played for 9 seasons (2010-2018) and won 4 more championships.

She's now an assistant coach for the Lynx, and her number 32 was retired by the team in 2022.

Sue Bird - 4

Championships : 2004, 2010, 2018, 2020

: 2004, 2010, 2018, 2020 Seasons played: 19

Sue Bird spent her entire career with the Seattle Storm, winning 4 championships. She is the only WNBA player to have won titles in three different decades and holds the record for the most career starts in the league.

The Storm retired her number 10 following her retirement in 2023. She was just named the managing director of the USA Women's National Team in 2025.

Maya Moore - 4

Championships : 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017

: 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017 Seasons played: 8

Forward Maya Moore was instrumental in the Minnesota Lynx's success during the 2010s, winning 4 championships in just 8 seasons. She won her first ring in her rookie year (2011), when she was also named Rookie of the Year.

Her number 23 was retired by the Lynx in 2024, the same year she was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

Seimone Augustus - 4

Championships : 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017

: 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017 Seasons played: 15

Seimone Augustus was drafted first overall by the Minnesota Lynx in 2006 and played 14 seasons with the team, winning 4 championships alongside Brunson and Moore. She spent her final season with the Los Angeles Sparks before retiring after the 2020 season.

The Lynx retired her jersey number 33 in 2022, and she is also a Naismith Hall of Fame inductee.

Sheryl Swoopes - 4

Championships : 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000

: 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000 Seasons played: 12

Sheryl Swoopes was the first ever player to sign with the WNBA when the league began in 1996. She played for the defunct Houston Comets, winning 4 consecutive championships and earning WNBA MVP honors in 2000. Swoopes played 10 seasons with the Comets, followed by stints with the Seattle Storm (2008) and Tulsa Shock (2011).

She retired in 2011 and has been inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame and Naismith Hall of Fame.

Tina Thompson - 4

Championships : 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000

: 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000 Seasons played: 17

Tina Thompson was the first-ever college draft pick in the WNBA, selected first overall by the Houston Comets in 1997. She played alongside Swoopes during the team's 4 consecutive championships. Thompson spent 12 seasons with the Comets, followed by 3 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks and 2 seasons with the Seattle Storm.

She was inducted into both the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame and the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2018.

Cynthia Cooper - 4

Championships : 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000

: 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000 Seasons played: 5

Cooper played alongside Thompson and Swoopes during the Comets' championship run. She was named the Finals MVP all 4 years and named WNBA MVP twice. She was then the head coach of the Phoenix Mercury in 2001 and 2002, before briefly returning as an active player with the Comets in 2003.

Cooper has been inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Other notable championship winners include Candace Parker, Chelsea Gray, and Diana Taurasi who have each won 3 titles.

