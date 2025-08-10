Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 10

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the Chicago Cubs facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cubs vs Cardinals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (67-49) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (59-59)

Date: Sunday, August 10, 2025

Sunday, August 10, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ESPN

Cubs vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-120) | STL: (+102)

CHC: (-120) | STL: (+102) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-176)

CHC: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 8-4, 3.12 ERA vs Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 10-5, 4.21 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Shota Imanaga (8-4, 3.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Sonny Gray (10-5, 4.21 ERA). Imanaga and his team are 8-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Imanaga's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-4). The Cardinals have gone 12-10-0 against the spread when Gray starts. The Cardinals have a 5-2 record in Gray's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (53%)

Cubs vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Cardinals reveal Chicago as the favorite (-120) and St. Louis as the underdog (+102) despite being the home team.

Cubs vs Cardinals Spread

The Cubs are at the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. St. Louis is -176 to cover.

Cubs vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for Cubs-Cardinals on Aug. 10 is 8. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 51 wins in the 77 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Chicago this season, with a -120 moneyline set for this game.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 56 of 113 chances this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 54-59-0 in 113 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have a 31-31 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

St. Louis has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +102 or longer.

In the 115 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-52-5).

The Cardinals have a 60-55-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.2% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.386) this season, fueled by 113 hits. He has a .272 batting average and a slugging percentage of .471.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 37th in slugging.

Tucker hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with two walks and an RBI.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 115 hits, which ranks first among Chicago batters this season. He's batting .258 with 62 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .528 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 77th in batting average, 140th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Seiya Suzuki has collected 109 base hits, an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .510 this season.

Suzuki brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .715, fueled by an OBP of .338 and a team-best slugging percentage of .376 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has put up a .349 on-base percentage and a .402 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .278.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage.

Alec Burleson is hitting .282 with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He is currently 26th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Willson Contreras has put up 105 hits, a team-high for the Cardinals.

Masyn Winn is hitting .269 with 25 doubles, eight home runs and 29 walks.

Cubs vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/9/2025: 9-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/8/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-0 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/5/2025: 8-6 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-6 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/4/2025: 11-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/26/2025: 3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/25/2025: 8-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/24/2025: 8-7 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-7 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/23/2025: 8-2 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/4/2024: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/3/2024: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

