3 Best NFL Preseason Week 1 Bets and Props for Sunday 8/10/25

Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Preseason concludes with a pair of Sunday tilts featuring two of the most-watched teams in August.

In Chitown, the Chicago Bears' progress is a huge story under first-year head coach Ben Johnson. Then, later this afternoon, we'll get our first lens into the New Orleans Saints' quarterback battle between Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough.

Remember, these teams have been running joint practices, but that hasn't stopped a mammoth rates of overs (12-2 in 14 games) to this point like usual.

NFL Preseason Week 1 Betting Picks

Dolphins at Bears

Two of the NFL's best playcallers will have something to prove on Sunday. I'll back this contest to be the 13th over in 15 tries this preseason, per FanDuel's closing NFL Preseason odds.

Chicago is trying to show they've made some real strides under Johnson with, otherwise, a similar cast of characters on offense. Those failures were pinned on the staff, but things haven't gone smoothly -- per their head coach -- at all points this month. They're not playing starters, which helps alleviate concerns about last year's 14th-ranked schedule-adjusted defense.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins have a critical battle to decide at backup quarterback between Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers for when (seemingly not if) Tua Tagovailoa runs into health issues.

I'd love to back Miami, the team of the two playing some top guys, but I can't trust what I anticipate is one of the worst defenses in the league after several cap casualties. The over is the move.

Saints at Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have had the benefit of shaking the rust off already. They trounced the Detroit Lions, 34-7, last Thursday, so they're a bit more up to speed from a physicality perspective.

Motivation is, really, the only thing scary about expecting the Saints to fall short of their team total. Otherwise, the team likely takes it easy on Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara, Rashid Shaheed, and Taysom Hill after all four suffered season-ending injuries last year.

That's fewer weapons for two quarterbacks that are really, really sketchy. Spencer Rattler's -0.32 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) were worst in the NFL among quarterbacks to drop back at least 200 times, per NFL's Next Gen Stats, and somehow, he's apparently leading Tyler Shough by a decent bit in this competition.

FanDuel Research was the home for Shough skepticism, so it caught no one off guard here.

I'm expecting both quarterbacks to look mediocre against a team that's a week ahead in terms of game speed.

My guy Tre Harris is being left for dead.

A viral clip of Harris' lack of separation last week started the fire, and Keenan Allen's signing earlier this week only added to it. Allen is a defacto upgrade for Mike Williams in what was originally the team's plans, so I'm still expecting big things for Harris.

For his confidence, I'm expecting a few more designed looks for Harris in this week's game. The second-round pick has caught plenty of touchdown passes at Bolts training camp, and someone who wins with footwork over raw athleticism like Allen is actually a perfect mentor for him.

Harris set the Power 4 record for yards per route run (5.12 YPRR) last year for a player to run at least 200 routes. He can play -- especially in a preseason environment. This is a longshot, but catching a Justin Herbert touchdown on today's opening drive would quell some unnecessary concerns.

