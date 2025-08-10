Royals vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 10

Odds updated as of 12:13 a.m.

The Kansas City Royals are among the MLB teams busy on Sunday, versus the Minnesota Twins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Royals vs Twins Game Info

Kansas City Royals (58-59) vs. Minnesota Twins (55-61)

Date: Sunday, August 10, 2025

Sunday, August 10, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Roku

Royals vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-116) | MIN: (-102)

KC: (-116) | MIN: (-102) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+142) | MIN: +1.5 (-172)

KC: -1.5 (+142) | MIN: +1.5 (-172) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Royals vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Bergert (Royals) - 1-1, 2.83 ERA vs TBA (Twins)

Ryan Bergert (1-1) take the hill for the Royals in this matchup. The Twins, however, have yet to list a starter. When Bergert starts, his team is 6-2-0 against the spread this season. Bergert's team won his only start as a favorite this season.

Royals vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (55.9%)

Royals vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Royals, Minnesota is the underdog at -102, and Kansas City is -116 playing on the road.

Royals vs Twins Spread

The Royals are at the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Royals are +142 to cover the runline, with the Twins being -172.

Royals vs Twins Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Royals-Twins contest on Aug. 10, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Twins Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 24, or 54.5%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Kansas City has won 23 of 43 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Royals' games have gone over the total in 49 of their 115 opportunities.

In 115 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 59-56-0 against the spread.

The Twins have won 40% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (16-24).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Minnesota has a 13-21 record (winning just 38.2% of its games).

The Twins have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times this season for a 49-57-6 record against the over/under.

The Twins have collected a 57-55-0 record against the spread this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 130 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .493. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Maikel Garcia has 128 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .356. He's batting .299 and slugging .470.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Garcia heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 115 hits this season and has a slash line of .258/.321/.431.

Salvador Perez is batting .248 with a .292 OBP and 66 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach has a .415 slugging percentage, which paces the Twins. He's batting .248 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 102nd, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 91st in slugging.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .272 with 22 doubles, eight home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Brooks Lee has 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 18 walks while batting .249.

Kody Clemens is batting .227 with nine doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

Royals vs Twins Head to Head

8/9/2025: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/8/2025: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/25/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/24/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/23/2025: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/10/2025: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/9/2025: 4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/8/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/7/2025: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/8/2024: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!