Which MLB Teams Have Never Won the World Series?

Five MLB teams have never won the World Series:

Colorado Rockies

Milwaukee Brewers

San Diego Padres

Seattle Mariners

Tampa Bay Rays

Let's break down the five MLB teams that have never won the World Series.

Colorado Rockies

World Series Appearances: 1 (2007)

1 (2007) 2024 Result: 61-101 (5th in NL West)

61-101 (5th in NL West) 2025 World Series Odds: +50000

The Colorado Rockies have never won the World Series, and they haven't gotten particularly close outside a 2007 run to the Fall Classic. But even that '07 run was a brief visit; Boston swept them 4-0.

Other than that, the Rockies have only even made the playoffs five times in franchise history. They most recently advanced to the Wild Card Round in 2017 and 2018 but have since failed to even reach a .500 record.

Colorado has finished in last place in the National League West three years running, and they've been at the bottom of the NL each of the last two seasons.

Entering 2025, the Rockies are tied for the lowest World Series championship odds at +50000. They have the second-shortest odds to finish with the worst record (+250) and a win total over/under set at 59.5.

FanGraphs gives Colorado a 0% chance to win the World Series and a 0.1% chance to make the playoffs.

Milwaukee Brewers

World Series Appearances: 1 (1982)

1 (1982) 2024 Result: 93-69 (1st in NL Central)

93-69 (1st in NL Central) 2025 World Series Odds: +4100

The Milwaukee Brewers have had some regular season success of late, but they've still never won the World Series. They won the pennant back in 1982 -- as an American League team -- but proceeded to miss the playoffs 26 seasons in a row leading up to 2008.

The Brewers have been better since, qualifying for the postseason eight times in the last 17 seasons, but haven't sniffed a return to the Fall Classic. They've won just one playoff series in this stretch, and it came against another team from this list (Colorado).

Ahead of the 2025 season, the Brewers have +4100 odds to win the World Series -- 18th in the MLB. Milwaukee has the second-shortest odds to win the NL Central (+290), and a win total over/under is set at 82.5.

FanGraphs gives Milwaukee a 1.3% chance to win the World Series and a 35.2% chance to make the playoffs.

San Diego Padres

World Series Appearances: 2 (1984, 1998)

2 (1984, 1998) 2024 Result: 93-69 (2nd in NL West)

93-69 (2nd in NL West) 2025 World Series Odds: +2600

The San Diego Padres have the best shot of any of these five teams in snapping their World Series drought -- at least according to the World Series odds on FanDuel Sportsbook. San Diego has +2600 odds to win the World Series, ninth-shortest in baseball.

Even so, the Padres have only made it to the Fall Classic twice -- both of which came prior to the year 2000.

They have, however, become regular attendees of the postseason fun in recent years. San Diego has three playoff appearances in the last five seasons. Two of those resulted in Division Series losses, but they did make it to the NLCS in 2022.

Despite sharing a division with the reigning champs (and 2025 favorites), the Padres will have a chance to erase their name from this list. They have -108 odds to make the playoffs, and their win total over/under is set at 85.5.

FanGraphs gives them a 1.5% chance of winning the World Series and 36.4% chance of making the postseason.

Seattle Mariners

World Series Appearances: 0

0 2024 Result: 85-77 (2nd in AL West)

85-77 (2nd in AL West) 2025 World Series Odds: +2900

The Seattle Mariners are the only franchise to never appear in a World Series. Despite making it to the ALCS three times from 1995-2001, Seattle has yet to break through and partake in the Fall Classic. They went over two decades without even sniffing the playoffs following that 2001 loss before making (and getting swept in) the ALCS three years ago.

The Mariners narrowly missed the playoffs last season, and they have -118 odds to make the playoffs in 2025. Their +2900 odds to win the World Series ranks 11th in all of baseball.

That may be under-selling them, however. FanGraphs gives Seattle a 4.6% chance to win the World Series, sixth in the league and easily the highest among the five teams who have never won the world series. Per FanGraphs, the Mariners have a 56.7% chance to make the playoffs.

Tampa Bay Rays

World Series Appearances: 2 (2008, 2020)

2 (2008, 2020) 2024 Result: 80-82 (4th in AL East)

80-82 (4th in AL East) 2025 World Series Odds: +4800

The Tampa Bay Rays are the most recent team on this list to make the World Series, doing so in 2008 and 2020. The Rays weren't especially close in 2008 but had a chance in 2020. Tampa lost 4-2 in a series marred by a controversial managerial decision in the decisive Game 6.

Still, the Rays been regular postseason competitors over the last 15 years, making the playoffs nine times from 2008-2024. In fact, last year snapped Tampa's five-year streak of playoff appearances.

Entering 2025, Tampa Bay has +4800 odds to win the World Series, while their playoff odds are +205.

FanGraphs gives them a 1.7% chance to win the World Series and a 36.4% chance to make the playoffs.

2025 MLB World Series Odds

Below are the full 2025 MLB World Series odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

