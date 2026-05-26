Which Countries Have Won the World Cup? List of All Time World Cup Winning Teams

The 2026 World Cup is rapidly approaching, with the first match taking place on May 11.

Who are the previous winners of the World Cup?

Here's a list of the all-time World Cup winners by year.

World Cup All Time Winners By Year

Year Champion 2022 Argentina 2018 France 2014 Germany 2010 Spain 2006 Italy 2002 Brazil 1998 France View Full Table ChevronDown

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