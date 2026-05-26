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Which Countries Have Won the World Cup? List of All Time World Cup Winning Teams

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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Which Countries Have Won the World Cup? List of All Time World Cup Winning Teams

The 2026 World Cup is rapidly approaching, with the first match taking place on May 11.

Who are the previous winners of the World Cup?

Here's a list of the all-time World Cup winners by year.

World Cup All Time Winners By Year

Year
Champion
2022Argentina
2018France
2014Germany
2010Spain
2006Italy
2002Brazil
1998France

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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