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List of All Time Champions League Winners

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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List of All Time Champions League Winners

The 2026 Champions League final takes place May 30th.

Who are the previous winners of the Champions League?

Here's a list of the all-time Champions League winners by year.

Champions League Winners By Year

Season
Champion
2024-25Paris Saint-Germain
2023-24Real Madrid
2022-23Manchester City
2021-22Real Madrid
2020-21Chelsea
2019-20Bayern Munich
2018-19Liverpool

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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