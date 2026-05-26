List of All Time Champions League Winners

The 2026 Champions League final takes place May 30th.

Who are the previous winners of the Champions League?

Here's a list of the all-time Champions League winners by year.

Champions League Winners By Year

Season Champion 2024-25 Paris Saint-Germain 2023-24 Real Madrid 2022-23 Manchester City 2021-22 Real Madrid 2020-21 Chelsea 2019-20 Bayern Munich 2018-19 Liverpool View Full Table ChevronDown

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