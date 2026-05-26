List of All Time Champions League Winners
The 2026 Champions League final takes place May 30th.
Who are the previous winners of the Champions League?
Here's a list of the all-time Champions League winners by year.
Champions League Winners By Year
Season
Champion
|2024-25
|Paris Saint-Germain
|2023-24
|Real Madrid
|2022-23
|Manchester City
|2021-22
|Real Madrid
|2020-21
|Chelsea
|2019-20
|Bayern Munich
|2018-19
|Liverpool
YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which soccer bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's soccer odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.