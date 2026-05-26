Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB teams playing on Tuesday, up against the Colorado Rockies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (34-20) vs. Colorado Rockies (20-35)

Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Tuesday, May 26, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and Rockies.TV

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-235) | COL: (+194)

LAD: (-235) | COL: (+194) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-108) | COL: +1.5 (-111)

LAD: -1.5 (-108) | COL: +1.5 (-111) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer (Dodgers) - 1-5, 6.69 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 1-5, 7.04 ERA

The probable pitchers are Eric Lauer (1-5) for the Dodgers and Kyle Freeland (1-5) for the Rockies. Lauer's team is 2-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Lauer's team has a record of 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rockies have a 4-5-0 record against the spread in Freeland's starts. The Rockies are 2-7 in Freeland's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (70.9%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Rockies moneyline has Los Angeles as a -235 favorite, while Colorado is a +194 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-111 to cover), and Los Angeles is -108 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Rockies on May 26, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (64.2%) in those contests.

This year Los Angeles has won 10 of 15 games when listed as at least -235 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 23 of their 54 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 54 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 28-26-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline 53 total times this season. They've finished 20-33 in those games.

Colorado has a 4-6 record (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +194 or longer.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 54 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 23 of those games (23-30-1).

The Rockies have put together a 29-25-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages has an OPS of .840, fueled by an OBP of .338 and a team-best slugging percentage of .503 this season. He has a .286 batting average.

He is 32nd in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Pages will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani has 51 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .403. He's batting .273 and slugging .476.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 48th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Tucker is batting .246 with a .403 slugging percentage and 26 RBI this year.

Freddie Freeman is batting .260 with a .360 OBP and 24 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has a .453 slugging percentage, which paces the Rockies. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 45th and he is 51st in slugging.

Troy Johnston has a .388 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .323 while slugging .441.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him second, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Hunter Goodman has 45 hits, a team-best for the Rockies.

Jake McCarthy is batting .268 with seven doubles, three triples, two home runs and eight walks.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

5/25/2026: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 4/20/2026: 12-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

12-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/19/2026: 9-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/18/2026: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/17/2026: 7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/10/2025: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 9/9/2025: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 9/8/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 8/21/2025: 9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/20/2025: 8-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!