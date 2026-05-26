UCL Final History: List of All Time Champions League Finals

The 2026 Champions League final takes place May 30th as Arsenal and PSG meet up to decide this year's winner.

Which teams have met in previous Champions League finals?

Here's a list of the all-time Champions League finals by year.

Champions League Finals By Year

Season Winner Score Runner-Up 2024-25 Paris Saint-Germain 5-0 Inter Milan 2023-24 Real Madrid 2-0 Borussia Dortmund 2022-23 Manchester City 1-0 Inter Milan 2021-22 Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool 2020-21 Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City 2019-20 Bayern Munich 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain 2018-19 Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur View Full Table ChevronDown

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