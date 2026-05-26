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UCL Final History: List of All Time Champions League Finals

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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UCL Final History: List of All Time Champions League Finals

The 2026 Champions League final takes place May 30th as Arsenal and PSG meet up to decide this year's winner.

Which teams have met in previous Champions League finals?

Here's a list of the all-time Champions League finals by year.

Champions League Finals By Year

Season
Winner
Score
Runner-Up
2024-25Paris Saint-Germain5-0Inter Milan
2023-24Real Madrid2-0Borussia Dortmund
2022-23Manchester City1-0Inter Milan
2021-22Real Madrid1-0Liverpool
2020-21Chelsea1-0Manchester City
2019-20Bayern Munich1-0Paris Saint-Germain
2018-19Liverpool2-0Tottenham Hotspur

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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