Padres vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the San Diego Padres are up against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Padres vs Phillies Game Info

San Diego Padres (31-22) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (27-27)

Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Tuesday, May 26, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and NBCS-PH

Padres vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-118) | PHI: (+100)

SD: (-118) | PHI: (+100) Spread: SD: +1.5 (-205) | PHI: -1.5 (+168)

SD: +1.5 (-205) | PHI: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Padres vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 5-2, 2.96 ERA vs Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 2-4, 6.04 ERA

The Padres will call on Randy Vasquez (5-2) against the Phillies and Aaron Nola (2-4). Vasquez's team is 7-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Vasquez's team has a record of 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Phillies have gone 3-7-0 ATS in Nola's 10 starts with a set spread. The Phillies are 2-2 in Nola's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (50.6%)

Padres vs Phillies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Padres, Philadelphia is the underdog at +100, and San Diego is -118 playing at home.

Padres vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Padres. The Phillies are +168 to cover, while the Padres are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Padres vs Phillies Over/Under

The over/under for the Padres versus Phillies contest on May 26 has been set at 7.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 15, or 57.7%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Diego has a record of 14-10 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 22 of their 53 opportunities.

The Padres have posted a record of 30-23-0 against the spread this season.

The Phillies have been the underdog on the moneyline 15 total times this season. They've finished 5-10 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, Philadelphia has gone 3-6 (33.3%).

The Phillies have played in 53 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-27-2).

The Phillies have a 16-37-0 record ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts has 45 hits, which leads San Diego hitters this season, while batting .245 with 10 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .314 and a slugging percentage of .375.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 94th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 110th in slugging.

Gavin Sheets has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks. He's batting .253 and slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Sheets has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with two walks and two RBIs.

Miguel Andujar has 43 hits this season and has a slash line of .281/.308/.484.

Andujar has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .158 with a double and a walk.

Manny Machado has been key for San Diego with 31 hits, an OBP of .265 plus a slugging percentage of .330.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has put up an on-base percentage of .360, a team-high for the Phillies. He's batting .269 and slugging .518.

Including all qualified players, he is 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 37th and he is 18th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber's 45 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .233 while slugging .617 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 114th, his on-base percentage is 49th, and he is first in slugging.

Brandon Marsh has a .475 slugging percentage, which paces the Phillies.

Bryson Stott is batting .236 with eight doubles, two triples, five home runs and 11 walks.

Padres vs Phillies Head to Head

5/25/2026: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/13/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/12/2025: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/11/2025: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/2/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/2/2025: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/30/2025: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/19/2024: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/18/2024: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/17/2024: 9-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

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