Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners versus the Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Athletics Game Info

Seattle Mariners (26-29) vs. Athletics (27-27)

Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Tuesday, May 26, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-118) | OAK: (+100)

SEA: (-118) | OAK: (+100) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+136) | OAK: +1.5 (-164)

SEA: -1.5 (+136) | OAK: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 3-2, 3.07 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 2-5, 4.23 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Emerson Hancock (3-2) to the mound, while Luis Severino (2-5) will take the ball for the Athletics. When Hancock starts, his team is 3-7-0 against the spread this season. When Hancock starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-4. The Athletics have a 4-7-0 record against the spread in Severino's starts. The Athletics are 3-4 in Severino's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (52.5%)

Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline

The Mariners vs Athletics moneyline has the Mariners as a -118 favorite, while the Athletics are a +100 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Athletics Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Mariners are +136 to cover, while the Athletics are -164 to cover.

Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under

Mariners versus Athletics, on May 26, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

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Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 25 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year, the Mariners have won 23 of 47 games when listed as at least -118 or better on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 25 of their 55 games with a total this season.

The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 20-35-0 in 55 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have won 54.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (19-16).

The Athletics have a record of 17-12 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (58.6%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 25 times this season for a 25-28-1 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have a 27-27-0 record against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with 59 hits and an OBP of .390, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .477. He's batting .299.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 35th in slugging.

Arozarena has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .294 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez is batting .260 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks, while slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 70th, his on-base percentage 90th, and his slugging percentage 65th.

Rodriguez heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Josh Naylor has collected 50 base hits, an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .350 this season.

Naylor has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .158 with two walks and two RBIs.

J.P. Crawford has seven home runs, 18 RBI and a batting average of .199 this season.

Crawford takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .105 with a home run and two RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has racked up a team-high .444 on-base percentage. He's batting .286 and slugging .481.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 32nd in batting average, first in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Shea Langeliers paces his team with 61 hits and has a club-best .557 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .303 with an on-base percentage of .373.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Carlos Cortes is hitting .341 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .201 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks.

Mariners vs Athletics Head to Head

5/25/2026: 9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/22/2026: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/21/2026: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/20/2026: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/24/2025: 11-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

11-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/23/2025: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/22/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/30/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/29/2025: 6-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/28/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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