Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26
Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.
The Seattle Mariners versus the Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mariners vs Athletics Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (26-29) vs. Athletics (27-27)
- Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
- Coverage: NBCS-CA and Mariners.TV
Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SEA: (-118) | OAK: (+100)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+136) | OAK: +1.5 (-164)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 3-2, 3.07 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 2-5, 4.23 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Emerson Hancock (3-2) to the mound, while Luis Severino (2-5) will take the ball for the Athletics. When Hancock starts, his team is 3-7-0 against the spread this season. When Hancock starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-4. The Athletics have a 4-7-0 record against the spread in Severino's starts. The Athletics are 3-4 in Severino's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Athletics win (52.5%)
Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Mariners vs Athletics moneyline has the Mariners as a -118 favorite, while the Athletics are a +100 underdog at home.
Mariners vs Athletics Spread
- The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Mariners are +136 to cover, while the Athletics are -164 to cover.
Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under
- Mariners versus Athletics, on May 26, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
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Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Mariners have come away with 25 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This year, the Mariners have won 23 of 47 games when listed as at least -118 or better on the moneyline.
- The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 25 of their 55 games with a total this season.
- The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 20-35-0 in 55 games with a line this season.
- The Athletics have won 54.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (19-16).
- The Athletics have a record of 17-12 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (58.6%).
- The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 25 times this season for a 25-28-1 record against the over/under.
- The Athletics have a 27-27-0 record against the spread this season.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with 59 hits and an OBP of .390, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .477. He's batting .299.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 35th in slugging.
- Arozarena has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .294 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.
- Julio Rodriguez is batting .260 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks, while slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .322.
- Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 70th, his on-base percentage 90th, and his slugging percentage 65th.
- Rodriguez heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.
- Josh Naylor has collected 50 base hits, an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .350 this season.
- Naylor has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .158 with two walks and two RBIs.
- J.P. Crawford has seven home runs, 18 RBI and a batting average of .199 this season.
- Crawford takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .105 with a home run and two RBIs.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Nick Kurtz has racked up a team-high .444 on-base percentage. He's batting .286 and slugging .481.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 32nd in batting average, first in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.
- Shea Langeliers paces his team with 61 hits and has a club-best .557 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .303 with an on-base percentage of .373.
- He ranks 10th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Carlos Cortes is hitting .341 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .201 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks.
Mariners vs Athletics Head to Head
- 5/25/2026: 9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/22/2026: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 4/21/2026: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 4/20/2026: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/24/2025: 11-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 8/23/2025: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 8/22/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 7/30/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 7/29/2025: 6-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 7/28/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
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