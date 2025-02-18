When Does MLB 2025 Spring Training Start? Dates, Locations, and How to Watch

MLB Spring Training is right around the corner. For baseball fans, it’s a first glimpse of how teams stack up against the competition, with games set in sunny Arizona and Florida.

Want to tune into the preseason action? Here’s when Spring Training kicks off for each team — and how you can watch over the next month.

When Does Spring Training Start?

The 2025 MLB Spring Training will officially begin on Thursday, February 20th.

The Cactus League games kick off with the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs in Glendale, Arizona on Thursday.

The Grapefruit League begins with the New York Yankees taking on the Tampa Bay Rays in Tampa, Florida on Friday.

All remaining teams will have their first games on either Friday or Saturday (February 21st or 22nd).

Here is the schedule for the first weekend of Spring Training:

Date Time Game Location Thursday, Feb. 20 3:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers Glendale, AZ Friday, Feb. 21 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees Tampa, FL Friday, Feb. 21 1:05 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Northeastern University (Exhibition) Fort Myers, FL Friday, Feb. 21 3:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers Glendale, AZ Friday, Feb. 21 3:05 p.m. Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals Surprise, AZ Friday, Feb. 21 3:10 p.m. Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Scottsdale, AZ Friday, Feb. 21 3:10 p.m. Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres Peoria, AZ View Full Table ChevronDown

How to Watch Spring Training Games

Spring Training television coverage can vary. Some games will be broadcast on regional sports networks, while others will be available on MLB Network, ESPN, or ESPN+.

For the most up-to-date channel information, check out the live game schedule on MLB.TV.

When Does Spring Training End?

The final day of Spring Training is Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

The MLB regular season will start with a two-game series in Tokyo between the Dodgers and Cubs on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 18th and 19th.

All 30 teams will then be in action for the traditional MLB Opening Day on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

