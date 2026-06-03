What to Wear to the Belmont Stakes

The Triple Crown is when everyone gets into horse racing, whether you watch and bet on horse races all year long or just watch a few of the biggest races of the year. There are top-class races in all divisions built around the three Classic races, with great wagering opportunities.

But, the Triple Crown races are also great social events, and many people like to throw parties and flash their fashion sense. Kentucky Derby fashion, Preakness Stakes fashion, and Belmont Stakes fashion are part of what make each Triple Crown day special … and with New York being the fashion capital of the United States, there is a special chic sophistication you’ll only find at the final jewel of the Triple Crown.

Here are some cool fashion ideas for Belmont Stakes parties, or if you are lucky enough to get to attend the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival in person. Remember that these are just ideas to get yourself thinking – what matters most is your personal style, so if you have something that makes you feel good to wear, you should wear it to watch the race!

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Beyond Belmont Park

The 2026 Belmont Stakes is coming up Saturday, June 6, at Saratoga Race Course. For the third year in a row, it is being run upstate while construction at Belmont Park continues. The race will return to the newly renovated Belmont Park in June of 2027. However, for one more year, the race will have more of an upstate-resort feeling than a New York City vibe – something you can use to inspire your own fashion choices, especially if you’re heading up to Saratoga for the race!

Of course, if you can’t make it to New York, you can always get dressed up for the Belmont anywhere, and watch the race from your local racetrack. Make sure to check the information about their Belmont Stakes event. Some tracks have specific Belmont Stakes dress codes, especially in premium hospitality areas, so you want to make sure what you wear will get you in the door. Other parts of the clubhouse or grandstand are anything-goes from a fashion perspective, so you can be as freewheeling as you’d like, from neat casual attire to beautiful formal wear.

If you don’t have a local track or a bar that’s throwing a party, you can always do it yourself. Throw your own Belmont Stakes party and have your friends over for a refreshing Belmont Jewel cocktail, a fashion contest, and a few bets on the race with FanDuel!

Belmont Stakes Fashion -- What to Wear

Of course, whether you are going to the Belmont Stakes or watching the race from a party in your hometown, there is plenty of room for creativity. Whether you are going to a party or racetrack section that has a specific dress code, or you’re going somewhere where anything goes, it’s a chance to express your own individuality. Lean into whatever makes you feel like your best self, and use these tips to help you think up your perfect outfit for the final leg of the Triple Crown!

Whether you choose to wear a dress, a suit, a collared shirt and pants, a polo shirt and dress jeans, or something even more casual like a comfortable t-shirt/chino shorts combination, fashion choices for the Belmont tend to walk the line between New York elegance and summertime practicality. It makes sense, since the final jewel of the coveted Triple Crown is in June: before the official beginning of the summer season, though after its more colloquial beginning on Memorial Day, and after the weather has begun to warm up.

If you’re going to be outside at Saratoga, your local racetrack, or a friend’s backyard party, make sure to wear something that is practical in the sun. Dark colors can get hot more quickly, so bright colors or pastel colors can be more practical.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you have to go monochrome: choosing an outfit with a bold pattern or stripes can help you stand out from the crowd. Consider a sports jacket with bold stripes or an exciting pattern, or an accessory like a bag, pocket square, or pocket watch with a contrasting pop of color or shine. You can also add interest to your outfit with fun textures like seersucker or Madras.

Comfortable shoes are often a must, as well – unless you’re staying in your box seats, clubhouse seats, or other corner of the racetrack all day, you’re going to want to wear something that will let you comfortably move from the rail to the paddock or anywhere else you want to go. If you’re wearing something casual, sandals or sneakers in a color that coordinates with your outfit are a good way to go. If you’re dressed more formally, consider some well-cushioned flats.

Sensational Hats

Hats are one of the most fun fashion accessories, since you have so many options for which ones to wear for the Belmont Stakes. Whether your style is dressy or casual, masculine or feminine, minimalist or over-the-top? The perfect hat is the best final touch on a Belmont Stakes outfit!

High Fashion

For an upscale look, reminiscent of the runway or high Kentucky Derby fashion, you can wear a brightly-colored fascinator. These hats feature details like feathers or large, sweeping shapes, and are sure to draw the best kind of attention. A fascinator in a complementary color is a perfect match with a dress on the more formal side. Or, it can be a whimsical accompaniment to a dressy shirt and pants!

For a touch of historical fashion, consider bowler hats, derby hats, or fedoras to go with your sharp, tailored suit. For something even more formal, you can even go all the way with a fancy top hat! You can go monochrome here, like a basic black – or go more colorful and adorn the hat with a hat band in a vibrant tone.

Simple Summer Chic

For a more casual look, huge summer hats with sweeping, floppy brims are a popular choice. From natural straw to wild and bold patterns and colors, there is a summer hat that complements any color or pattern of outfit. An easy, breezy look, along with a sundress, the shape of a big summer hat adds intrigue to the outfit and can even help shade your shoulders and face from the light. It’s a perfect way to combine smart fashion and comfortable summer vibes!

A smaller straw hat can also be the perfect finish to an outfit. From sombreros to fedoras, there are straw hats in all sorts of shapes, and they are certain to be light, comfortable, and classic. These pair best with bright or pastel colors, with, of course, the added benefit being that these palettes are going to be coolest on a hot day like Belmont Stakes day. However, if you like how it contrasts with a darker outfit and you’re going to be in a shady or air-conditioned place all day, run with it!

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds (fanduel.com/belmont-stakes-odds) as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track & get $50 back in Racing Bonus. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Racing Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.